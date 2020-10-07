HIBBING — A new era is beginning for the Hibbing High School volleyball team.
Lauren Peterson has taken over the reigns of the team as the Bluejackets will open play Thursday at Deer River, beginning at 7 p.m.
Peterson is taking over a team loaded with veterans, so changing the course of the program is already in process.
It starts with seniors Haley Hawkinson at middle hitter, Justine Orazem on the outside and Aysia Skalsky on the right-side.
“What I need from them is leadership, and they’ve shown that right away,” Peterson said. “They’re not getting so focused on making mistakes. They’re able to overcome those and stay up.”
Skill-wise, Peterson is happy with what she’s seen out of her seniors so far.
“They’re doing well,” she said. “I’ve been impressed with how strong these three have been hitting the ball. That will be vital to have that ability to get us points, but also to keep the rest of the team focused.”
The junior class consists of Bailey Broker in the middle, Zoe Kriske setter, Kylee Huusko on the outside, Arianna Jaynes in the back row, Lucy Gabrielson on the right-side, Melanie Heikkila in the middle, Bella Scaia at libero and Julia Flaten at setter.
“I like their humor, and they’re so eager to learn even though they’ve been a part of volleyball for so many years,” Peterson said.
Kriske will be a huge part of the attack as that main setter.
“She’s basically the quarterback of the team,” Peterson said. “She places the ball in their hands. With that comes trust. They trust her to get them the ball.”
Peterson has also seen another change in Kriske.
“She’s actually been a leader,” Peterson said. “I had watched them play before, but I had never seen them in practice. She has come out of her shell. She might second guess herself at times, but when she breaks out of that, she’ll be unstoppable.”
Peterson also noted that Scaia has stepped up to be a leader, too.
“She’s positive and motivating them when the girls get down on themselves if they do make a mistake,” Peterson said. “When you tell them they’re good at passing, they believe it, then they seem to turn it around.
“That’s great.”
The lone sophomore on the team will be Jerzie Gustafson, who will play back row.
With all of that experience, the Bluejackets should be able to attack from all spots on the floor.
“We can mix it up,” Peterson said. “We have strong hitters on each side, and we do have girls in the back row that can hit the ball and hit it well. Being able to mix it up that way, our options are limitless.”
Peterson did say that there’s two areas of the game that the team needs to work on.
“We do need more practice on passing and digging,” she said. “The girls seem to be upbeat about that. They’re willing to do it. Hopefully, I can create more fun around it.”
Peterson will get to see her team action against the Warriors, who are coached by her twin sister, Leigh. The game is also at her Alma Mater.
That puts a little more spin on the contest, but there hasn’t been any trash talking, at least not yet.
“We’ve both been silent,” Peterson said. “She’ll have her team play like I would have mine play — aggressive. She’s built a connection with them, building up that program. She’s done a great job with that.”
Peterson is looking forward to seeing this team in action.
“I’m hopeful for this team,” she said. “I see good things happening this season, but it’s going to be tough with COVID. I can’t wait to see them put it all together. I’m looking forward to seeing what has paid off in practice.
“I’m also looking forward to seeing what we’re struggling with. We’ll persevere, and have fun along the way.
