Veteran Ely harriers have experience running together

Below is a capsule look at the Ely cross country team.

---

Head coach: Jayne Dusich, 26 years coaching (26 with boys, 15 with girls)

Last year’s finish: Boys team 4th/Girls 9th at 7A meet. Jasper Johnston finished fifth overall with Emmett Faltesek in eighth. Zoe Devine took seventh in the girls race.

Key losses to graduation: Jasper Johnston, Emmett Faltesek, Julia Schwinghamer and Brynn Vollom to graduation. Laura Holmstrom, who would have been a senior, moved out of the district.

Key returning runners: Seniors John Hakala, Gabriel Pointer and Gracie Pointer; juniors Ben Cavalier, Jake Cochran, Zoe Devine, Sydney Durkin, Phoebe Helms and Juliet Stouffer; sophomore Leo Stalmer and freshman Anna Dunn.

Others expected to contribute: Freshmen Caid Chittum and Jace Huntbatch and eighth grader Otto Devine.

Team strength: The varsity runners have been running together for years and know how each other runs.

Team weakness: No experienced depth on both the boys and girls teams.

Season outlook: We hope to move some kids up to the varsity level in the next month so we have some depth.

