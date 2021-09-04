Veteran Ely harriers have experience running together

Below is a capsule look at the Ely cross country team.
---
Head coach: Jayne Dusich, 26 years coaching (26 with boys, 15 with girls)
Last year’s finish: Boys team 4th/Girls 9th at 7A meet. Jasper Johnston finished fifth overall with Emmett Faltesek in eighth. Zoe Devine took seventh in the girls race.
Key losses to graduation: Jasper Johnston, Emmett Faltesek, Julia Schwinghamer and Brynn Vollom to graduation. Laura Holmstrom, who would have been a senior, moved out of the district.
Key returning runners: Seniors John Hakala, Gabriel Pointer and Gracie Pointer; juniors Ben Cavalier, Jake Cochran, Zoe Devine, Sydney Durkin, Phoebe Helms and Juliet Stouffer; sophomore Leo Stalmer and freshman Anna Dunn.
Others expected to contribute: Freshmen Caid Chittum and Jace Huntbatch and eighth grader Otto Devine.
Team strength: The varsity runners have been running together for years and know how each other runs.
Team weakness: No experienced depth on both the boys and girls teams.
Season outlook: We hope to move some kids up to the varsity level in the next month so we have some depth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.