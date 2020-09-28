HIBBING — Changing training techniques is the rule rather than exception at the Hibbing High School Pool, and nobody knows that better than the Bluejacket girls swimmers.
Every year, when they show up to practice, they never know what Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano is going to do.
This season is no exception, especially with the pandemic, and the Bluejackets have handled the adversity with aplomb.
The Bluejackets finally lost their first dual meet of the season last week to Grand Rapids, but not without a lack of effort.
It was Hibbing’s best performance of the season, and Veneziano is hoping his team can carry that forward today when the Bluejackets host Virginia in a 5 p.m. dual meet in Hibbing.
The training, according to Veneziano, has been going well.
“Even though we lost to Grand Rapids, I thought we performed well,” Veneziano said. “Again, we’re keeping our noses to the grindstone, and getting some stuff done around here.
“We’re feeling good about it. Today will be a test of keeping to going and keep the improvement coming.”
Veneziano isn’t afraid to change up his training techniques to keep things fresh.
“I have changed the way we’ve trained so many different times,” Veneziano said. “The kids know that I do my research. I think it through to every degree before I remotely try to get them to shift and change to something.
“Because that’s a constant thing going on around here, if you’re been here since the seventh-grade, this is a normal course of action that happens in our practices in their careers.”
Veneziano’s swimmers have come to accept the changes.
“They take it at face value and say, ‘If he’s making a change to this, it’s probably what’s going to be best because that’s the way he is,’” Veneziano said. “I tell them what I want done, why I want it done and what I think the benefits are of it.
“They do. It’s that simple.”
One particular part of Veneziano’s training is the competitive aspect of it. He wants his swimmers to leave their comfort zones. That is the only way they can get better.
“The way we’re training is designed to get them out of their comfort zone,” Veneziano said. “At just about every level of athletics, what makes some marquee is they have the ability to push themselves out of their comfort zones.
“They’re willing to push themselves to a point where they find out where their failure is, where they can literally not do anymore. The rest of us have so much more inside of us that we’re not aware of it. We’re self-limiting.”
That’s a learned trait, and once a swimmer reaches it, the sky's the limit.
“To get a human being to push that envelope to try to tap every ounce of their potential is the hardest thing to do to help a person achieve,” Veneziano said. “What we design at our practices plays right into that.
“They do have more in them than they think they do, let’s go find it. It’s a learning process. They’re excellent students of that idea. That’s what helps us keep dropping our times and improving.”
