HIBBING — The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into everything, including high school sports.
When the Minnesota State High School League announced that it would allow girls swimming, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and boys and girls soccer to proceed as usual, steps had to be taken to provide safety to all of the participants.
That meant changing practice schedules while keeping at least six-feet apart.
What kind of havoc was that going to wreak upon workout sessions?
According to Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano, it was time to adapt and go about business as usual during his workout routines.
Veneziano is just going with the flow, while following the strict guidelines.
“I didn’t even know what this season was supposed to look like,” Veneziano said. “A big focus of what we do and how we do it is keyed on the bigger invitationals. Guess what? They aren't any invitationals. We’re on a dual-meet-only schedule to keep the number of people down on the pool deck.”
“You can’t put 200 people on a pool deck safely. It’s impossible even with a large expanse that we’re working with here.”
To that point, Veneziano and his assistant coach Ross Harvey measured out the pool deck and mezzanine area to see just how many people they could put in the building.
“We measured six-foot distance on the bench spots and upstairs,” Veneziano said. “We can safely, adhering to the six-foot distancing, get 80 people in here. We have one of the largest pool decks in northern Minnesota.
“Following the rules presents a lot of challenges.”
Following the rules is exactly what Veneziano intends to do.
“We will be following all of the rules to a T,” Veneziano said. “There’s no other way we’re going to do it. I’m not going to be the one responsible because my program flirted with the rules, or I didn’t think this was important or not important. That’s not the way it’s going to be.
“The rules are there. You don’t have to agree with them, but you have to follow them. If you don’t like them, then you go through the proper channels to change them. I don’t have the right to do that. I don’t think anybody does. We’ll adhere to the rules.”
Hibbing will have seven dual meets at home, with six of those at home. The other meet is in Grand Rapids.
“With the dual-meet-only schedule, that presents some interesting challenges for us,” Veneziano said. “We’ll do the best we can under the circumstances we’re dealt with. I’m not going to sit around and cry and whine about how this is such a different season.
“There’s a whole bunch of hurdles to overcome. Frankly, they’re coming in every day. Every day is another challenge.”
Veneziano said there’s two ways to look at this predicament.
“You can either complain about it, deny it or not want to think about it, or you can take what you have at hand and do the best you can with it,” he said. “All of the complaining and whining about all of the challenging things, you have to move forward and get the job done in the circumstances you’re presented with.
“That’s the only way things get done. We’ll take it seriously. We’ll swim our meets seriously. The focus has to change. We have to adapt our focus to what we’re presented.”
