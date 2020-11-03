Vekich, Thompson square off

CHISHOLM — It was a battle between two 6-0 teams, and two of the best middle hitters in the area.
Claire Vekich of Greenway and Abby Thompson of Chisholm went head-to-head in the middle, and Vekich won the first meeting between the two in leading the Raiders to a 3-0, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14, victory Monday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Vekich finished with 26 kills, five digs and two aces, while Thompson had 15 kills, nine digs and three aces.
Greenway coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson even set up her game strategy with Thompson in mind.
“Like Claire, Abby is a great player, too,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “I like her, the way she plays and how she leads her team. I knew it would be a good battle with the two of them on the other side of the net.
“She’s, by far, the best middle we’ve seen this year, and maybe the best around. We had to sit down and work on some defense against her. I don’t know if we did it as well as we could have, but we knew she was going to get some kills, too.”
The key, according to Tomberlin-Anderson, was how the Raiders approached their serves.
“We needed to serve aggressively,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “That was a part of our game plan because we knew they were going to set up Abby in the middle as much as they could. If we could get them out of their offense, that was a big key.
“You can’t always block her and dig her. She’s quick. She has that great wrist snap.”
Set No. 1 was close early on, then Greenway took a 20-12 lead.
The Bluestreaks battled back to make it 24-17, then Chisholm committed an unforced error to put the set in the books.
Greenway also led from the start in set two, taking a 15-6 lead, but once again, Chisholm battled back to make it a contest before the Raiders closed it out to take a 2-0 lead.
“We started off slow,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “They wanted to play well tonight. They wanted to win. They wanted to show that Chisholm has improved, so there may have been some nerves tonight.
“They came back in games one and two to close the gap a little more, but in game three, there was too much of a lead, and they gave up a little bit. That’s something we talked about. The game isn’t over until it’s over. You have to keep fighting for that win.”
Greenway jumped out to a 10-3 lead in set three and never looked back to improve to 7-0 on the season.
“It feels good,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “We’ve only lost one game all year, and that was our first game to Hermantown last week, but we beat them in four. We beat them previously two weeks before that 3-0, so that was a wake-up call.
“Teams are gunning for us.”
The Bluestreaks fell to 6-1, but that didn’t bother Pioske too much because she knows what kind of team the Raiders have.
“Even though we’re walking away with a loss, playing a team like Greenway will only make us better,” Pioske said. “That’s what we want. We want to be challenged in every game we can be.
“I’d rather walk away knowing we played a good game than walking away with a win against an easier team. Greenway is an excellent team, and Claire can hit. We struggled with our serve receive with her, and when she was hitting as well.”
Bri Miller finished with seven kills, four digs and four aces for Greenway. Lexi Hammer had 35 assists, five digs and four aces; Emma Sutherland had two blocks; Kaisa Reed had three blocks and six digs; and Abby Gustason had five digs.
Jordan Temple had two kills, 24 assists, five digs and one ace for the Bluestreaks. Kaija Gams had six digs; Lola Huhta had three kills, five digs and two aces; Emma DuChamp two kills, one block, one dig and one ace; and Gabby Walters had one dig.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3
Wrenshall 1
WRENSHALL — Addy Gangl had 12 kills, two aces and one block as the Spartans defeated the Wrens in four games Monday, 26-24, 25-25, 24-26, 25-16 on the road.
Jazlynn Svaleson had one kill, one ace and one assists; Johnnie Waldvogel one kill, two aces and one block; Kaydince Thoennes five kills, two aces and one block Misty Bozich four kills, three aces and 15 assists; and Madi Owens two kills and two aces.
Wrenshall was led by Brooke Kent with 12 kills, three blocks, four aces and 44 digs; Anne Mattson 38 digs, one ace and one kill; and Lacey Leekander 20 assists, seven kills and two aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.