VAAST's McCarthy, Hibbing's Clusiau ski to wins at Lutsen

LUTSEN — Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team’s Jacob McCarthy and Hibbing’s Maddy Clusiau took top honors Monday at the Lutsen Mountain Invitational.
McCarthy put town a combined, two-run time of 1:37.56 to take first place in the boys’ division.
Clusiau, meanwhile, was the top girls’ division finisher with a combined time of 1:48.15.
In the team competition, the VAAST girls slipped past Hibbing, 70-69 and the Cook County/Silver Bay boys grabbed first with 90 points. VAAST was second at 73 and Hibbing was third at 57.
The VAAST girls were paced by Azalea Ray with a time of 2:02.01, fifth place; Emma Crum, 2:03.87, sixth; Sophia Nemec, 2:04.24, 7th place; and Eva Roark, 2:04.83, eighth place.
The second-place Hibbing girls were led by Clusiau, as well as Hilda Knuckey, 1:55.18, 3rd place; Abby Helms 2:06.33, 10th place; and Chloe Price, 2:37.92, 13th place.
The runner-up VAAST boys were paced by McCarthy, and also Marco Pazzelli, 1:53.52, seventh place; Nathan Nemec, 2:02.72, 11th place; and Caden Lundstrom, 2:02.97, 12th place.
The Hibbing boys were led by Zander Cuffe, 1:55.85, eighth place; Jackson Johns, 2:01.12, 10th place; Sam Gabardi, 2:03.61, 13th place; and Dainen Blight, 2:11.7, 16th place.
