VIRGINIA — Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team head coach Benji Neff likes how his team is looking heading into today’s Section 7 Alpine Skiing Championships at Giants Ridge.
Virginia won their most recent event on Friday, while VAAST senior Jacob McCarthy and sophomore Mia Schuchard each won their individual events.
“By and large, everyone skied very well, with only a few exceptions,’’ Neff told the Mesabi Tribune. “I’m pleased with how everyone’s skiing’’ as they look to advance to the State Meet next week.
“Jake (McCarthy) is skiing well on the boys’ side and I’m looking for (senior) Marco Pazzelli to have a good day as well’’ on Tuesday. Freshman Travis Bird is another one of his skiers that has been performing well all year, he added. Freshman Samuel Beukema, junior Nathan Nemec and eighth-grader Caden Lundstrom round out the boys’ squad.
On the girls’ side, VAAST has some depth with the individual skiers usually very close together in the standings.
“Schuchard has been our top skier all year,’’ said Neff, who expects that to be the case today. “All of our girls are very strong skiers. I think they do all have shots (at state), depending on who’s skiing the best that day.’’
In addition, “I think our girls can put together a really good team finish we can be proud of.’’ The VAAST girls include seniors Emma Crum and Arija Thompson, junior Azalea Ray, junior Abby Crum and sophomore Eva Roark.
Neff believes VAAST will have its work cut out for it on the team side. They will be going up against No. 1 seed Stillwater, which is a “powerhouse’’ in boys’ and girls’ alpine skiing.
Block A, which includes VAAST and Hibbing, will take to the ski hills at 8:40 a.m. for the first run and 10:40 a.m. for the second run. The other teams in Block A include Marshall, Centennial, CCS, Blaine, St. Francis, St. Croix Prep, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Anoka and Denfeld.
Block B takes to the slopes at 1:40 and 3:40 p.m. Block B includes Forest Lake, White Bear, Mahtomedi, Coon Rapids, Champlin Park, Hermantown, Duluth East, Andover, Spectrum, Chisago and Cook County/Silver Bay.
The section was divided in half to improve COVID-19 health safety protocols.
In Block A, Neff said Blaine is the No. 4 seed, Hibbing is sixth and VAAST is eighth.
“I think Blaine is within our reach, but competing against Stillwater is incredibly difficult. … “It’s David vs. Goliath.’’
With the section having morning and afternoon races, the top team and next five individuals from each block will advance to state.
Neff said the goal for VAAST is to “get every kid to ski as best they can.’’
The Hibbing boys’ team includes: senior Evan Vinopal, sophomore Adam Vinopal, sophomore Carter Bungarden, sophomore Austin Pierce, senior Nick Nobens and senior Jackson Johns.
The Bluejacket girls’ team includes: senior Maddy Clusiau, freshman Hilda Knuckey, eighth-grader Sylvie Wetzel, eighth-grader Abby Helms, eighth-grader Iris Hendrickson and sophomore Chloe Price.
----
The ski races will be live-streamed on YouTube by Rock Ridge IT. The stream can be found by searching “Rock Ridge Alpine Skiing’’ on YouTube.
