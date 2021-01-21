BIWABIK — Benji Neff is expecting big things from the Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team this season.
The boys’ and girls’ squads have a good mixture of experience and skill, which the sixth-year head coach feels will serve the team well.
The girls’ squad has one senior (Emma Crum) and Neff said they will be one of the deepest in the area.
Seniors Jacob McCarthy, Marco Pazzelli and Kyle Skinner will also lead a boys’ team that is deep and very consistent.
Speaking about the girls, Neff said Crum “has always been a strong performer on our team since she joined.’’ She loves racing and pushes herself incredibly hard, he added.
In addition to Crum, the girls’ team features juniors Abby Crum and Azalea Ray, who “was skiing really well at the end of last season.’’
The three sophomores on the team are Mia Schuchard, Eva Roark and Hannah Westin, while freshman Ruby Keskitalo fills out the roster.
Regarding Schuchard, Neff said, she’s “really been a great skier from day one. It will be fun to watch her one year more mature. She just continues to improve. She has that natural need for speed.
Roark is another “really solid’’ skier who is “maybe a little bit more tactical’’ out on the course. He added that Keskitalo is in her second year and has picked up the sport quickly.
----
On the boys’ side, VAAST lost Chris Jacklen and Toby Johnson to graduation. Both were “really solid skiers,’’ according to Neff.
However, he feels his skiers will be able to fill those shoes.
McCarthy, a 2019 State Meet qualifier, will be pushing to return to the big show with his prowess on the slopes. Neff added the Minnesota State High School League is pushing for a State Meet at this time.
Pazzelli has always been a strong skier, the coach said, and Skinner’s “really come a long way and will be a solid performer for us.’’
The boys’ unit will also be aided by junior Nathan Nemic, who has “always been a solid skier’’ and freshmen Samuel Bekema, Travis Bird, Brayden Crotteau and Mathias Frericks.
“They’ve all really come on strong and are looking good in practice,’’ Neff said.
There are no sophomore boys, but the coach said “the consistency is certainly going to be there,’’ along with the potential to win some races. “There’s not a bad skier in the bunch. I think it will be a strong team.’’
The coronavirus pandemic has limited the alpine meets to just two or three teams, and larger invites are not allowed.
“But we’ll make the most of it,’’ Neff said. “The biggest thing is the kids are just thrilled to be back on the hill.’’
As far as the section favorites, he said Hermantown and Duluth East are always tough for both boys and girls. Forest Lake and Chisago Lakes will be tough competitors, as well.
----
VAAST opens the season today against Hibbing at Giants Ridge. The races begin at 2 p.m.
