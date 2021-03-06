V/MI-B blanks North Shore, 9-0

VIRGINIA — In the Blue Devils final regular season game at the Miners Memorial Building, Virginia/MI-B rolled past North Shore, 9-0.
The Devils put 55 shots on net and Keegan Ruedebusch came away with a hat trick in the victory.
Ruedebusch got V/MI-B on the scoreboard at 15:12 of the first, which was the period’s only goal.
The Devils exploded for five more goals in the second period as Braden Tiedeman, Jace Westerbur, Ryan Manninen, Dylan Hedley and Ruedebusch found the back of the net for a 6-0 lead after two periods.
Brennan Peterson started the V/MI-B scoring in the third period on the power play at 12:02.
Ruedebusch finished off his hat trick just 43 seconds later and Elijah Carlson closed out the shutout with a tally at 14:48.
Ian Kangas finished the contest with 17 saves, while North Shore’s Ryan Bilben stopped 46 shots.
Next fall the Miners will make way for the new Miners Event & Convention Center, which is under construction just to the north.
V/MI-B (8-7-1) plays at International Falls on Monday.
North Shore 0 0 0 — 0
V/MI-B 1 5 3 — 9
First period: 1, VMIB, Keegan Ruedebusch (Ryan Manninen, Dylan Hedley), 15:12.
Second period: 2, VMIB , Braden Tiedeman (Logan Bialke, Elijah Carlson), 2:57; 3, VMIB, Jace Westerbur (Brennan Peterson, Ryan Scherf), 3:46; 4, VMIB, Manninen (Tom Nemanich, Hedley), 5:28; 5, VMIB, Hedley (Ruedebusch, Manninen), 11:14; 6, VMIB, Ruedebusch (Hedley), 15:55.
Third period: 7, VMIB, Brennan Peterson (Isaac Flatley, Tom Nemanich), PP, 12:02; 8, VMIB, Ruedebusch (Grant Hutar), 12:45; 9, VMIB, Carlson (Ben Ervin, Bialke).
Saves: Ian Kangas, VMIB, 8-4-5—17; Ryan Bilben, NS, 13-23-10—46.
Penalties: VMIB, 1-for-2; NS, 1-for-2.
