HIBBING—If there’s one word to describe the Hibbing High School baseball team this season it would be experience.
The Bluejackets have a plethora of seniors and juniors that saw extensive time last season.
That’s why Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel is excited to get this season going.
A part of that group is seniors Aiden Smerud (firstbase); Beau Frider (middle infield, pitching); Logan Gietzen (pitching outfield); Nathan Mak (second base); Brayden Boyer (outfield); and Dane Mammenga (shortstop, pitching).
The junior class has Logan Maxwell, Kody Birmes, Luke Nelson, Drew Forer, Edric Cardona, Ethan Eskeli, Collin Thompson, Jack Bautch an Luke Camell.
“We’re excited to get out there when the weather allows us to,” Wetzel said.
On the mound, Wetzel will have Frider, Gietzen, Nelson, Birmes, Forer, Camell and Petrie.
“Beau was our most consistent starter on the mound, so we’re looking for him to throw some innings this spring,” Wetzel said. “Gietzen was our closer, but we need him to throw more innings and have longer outings.
“Luke logged the second most innings, if not the most. He did a nice job as a sophomore. Kody will pitch, and Luke logged the most innings on the junior varsity team. Ryder pitched last summer, so we could see him on the mound, too.”
All of those pitchers could come in handy as the season progresses.
“We have some experience but when you’re looking at a spring like this, everyone will throw,” Wetzel said. “We could be playing six games in a week. We’ll need available arms, so a half dozen guys could throw extensively for us.
“Generally, we’re looking for arms, so we’re in a better position this season. We have three solid starters, and other arms to go with them. We’re in good shape with what we’re looking at this year.”
Defensively, the Bluejackets should be solid, especially up the middle.
“When I look around the diamond, we have good athletes running around out there,” Wetzel said. “We have guys that play multiple sports. That speaks to their athleticism, and helps out with versatility.”
Offensively, that’s the part of Hibbing’s game that has to improve.
“That was our Achilles heel last year,” Wetzel said. “We struggled. We lost a lot of one-run ball games. Our defense and pitching were good, but we struggled stringing hits together.
“Our experience should help us. There were times when we were running young lineups out there. Adding a year or two of experience for these guys will be big for them.”
The Bluejackets will need all three phases of the game to come together to get out of Section 7AAA.
“Our section is generally tough,” Wetzel said. “Grand Rapids has won the last couple of years, and they bring back a good chunk of their pitching staff. Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld are tough.
“It’s hard to get a read on North Branch and Chisago Lakes because we only see them once a year, if we’re lucky. Sometimes, we don’t see them. Cloquet is back-and-forth, but they bring back a fair amount of experience.”
Only time will tell if Hibbing is in the mix at tournament time.
“You hope to be playing well at the end of May,” Wetzel said. “There’s a lot of baseball to be played, a lot of practice once we get outside. It’s how we’re playing at that time of the year
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.