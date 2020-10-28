Undefeateds face off today

CHERRY — It’s only four games into the season, but that fourth game could determine a conference champion.
That’s because undefeated Cherry takes on undefeated and fourth-ranked South Ridge in a nine-man high school football contest, beginning at 7 p.m. today at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Field.
As far as Tigers’ coach Jason Marsh is concerned, this is a huge game.
“It’s a big game,” he said. “Both of us are undefeated, and both of us are playing well. Whoever wins could win the conference title. It’s a big game.”
Cherry is coming off a win over Northeast Range, but there were still some things to correct coming off that victory.
“Last week, we made a number of mistakes,” Marsh said. “We got out of there with a win, but we got fortunate with that. When we looked at the film, offensively, we missed a lot of blocks. On defense, we had some wrong reads. We weren’t coming up when we were supposed to.
“It’s learning about football. We’re a young team. We only have four seniors, so we’re playing a lot of 11th-, 10th- and ninth-graders. We have to keep getting better and better, and improve as a football player. We have to do our jobs and not make mistakes.”
The Tigers will have to spot-on against the Panthers.
“They have some big guys, and they play smash mouth football,” Marsh said. “They run it at you and say, ‘Stop us.’ It’s similar to what they’ve been doing for a number of years, and they do it well.
“The key for us, on both sides of the ball, is simple — we have to play good football, limit our mistakes and put together a complete game.”
Offensively, Cherry hasn’t had much trouble moving the ball this season, so controlling the line-of-scrimmage will be vitally important against the Panthers.
“Defensively, they’re big, and their defensive ends push people around,” Marsh said. “We’re going to have to limit our mistakes, and play our style. Hopefully, we can move the ball against them.
“We’ve made some adjustments on the defensive side of the ball, and offensively, it’s getting to our guys and sticking with our blocks. I have confidence that our guys can do the job. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will come out on top today.”
