Unable to play, Hibbing’s Forer still an All-Star

HIBBING — After returning to soccer from a torn ACL, Payton Forer was looking forward to an injury-free season.
That lasted only five games as Forer went to kick a ball, his foot hit the ground and he tore his meniscus.
Up until that point, Forer had made 153 saves in those five games, keeping the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team in all of those contests.
He ended up hurt, but his play on the field didn’t go unnoticed as Forer was selected to play in the Essentia Health High School All-Star game, which is being played today, beginning at 7 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium by Duluth Denfeld High School.
Forer won’t be able to play in the game as he had surgery on the knee two weeks ago, but it was still an honor to be chosen for the team.
“It’s a good feeling,” Forer said. “It’s nice to be able to go even though I can’t play. It should be a good experience. It should be fun.”
Forer is no stranger to injuries.
He tore that ACL last November just before the basketball season started.
He missed the Bluejackets hoops season and baseball season. After recovering from that, he was ready for an outstanding soccer campaign.
Against Two Harbors, he went to make a goal kick, and the nightmare was starting all over again.
“I hit the ground sideways, and my knee went out,” Forer said. “Right away, I knew it wasn’t an ACL, so I wasn’t too worried about it. I didn’t think about it too much. It was a torn meniscus.
“I wasn’t expecting to go through another surgery, but the recovery for this one is three to five months.”
Right after that, Forer didn’t know what was in store for him as far as postseason accolades were concerned.
“I thought I might be going to the all-star game, but after I got hurt, I didn’t think too much about it,” Forer said “I don’t remember when they sent the email out, but it was toward the end of the season.
“I was surprised, but not too surprised. I thought I was having a good year, considering I was coming off that ACL. I wasn’t sure how it was going to hold up.”
Forer will now miss most of the basketball season, but he should be back in time for baseball.
“I’m still planning on going out for the team so I can stay in shape and be with the team,” Forer said. “Hopefully, I’ll be back for the end of the season, then I’ll get ready for baseball.”
As for this game, Forer is happy to be a part of it.
“It’ll be fun to talk to some of the other guys on the team, but it would be fun to play,” Forer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.