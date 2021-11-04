HIBBING — It was one of the toughest decisions James Plese had to make during his tenure as Hibbing High School girls cross country coach.
Only seven runners can take part in the Section 7AA Meet, which meant Plese had to trim his roster with the seven-fastest times on the team.
At least two runners wouldn’t be able to compete at sections, and they would become the Bluejackets’ alternates.
One of those runners, sophomore Jocelyn Strukel, was on the bubble, but her time wasn’t quite fast enough to make the team.
It broke Plese’s heart to break the news to Strukel, but he also knows that Strukel was an integral part of the team this season.
“She’s been a huge piece of this team this season,” Plese said. “The last two summers, she’s been our mileage leader. She’s one of our most-dedicated kids, but she also had to battle through injury.
“She’s never let that dampen her spirit. That’s the big thing. That speaks to her character. She’s a selfless leader. I pulled her aside Thursday and told her that there’s no way we would have been in this spot without her. She set the tone. All of the girls look up to her.”
If anyone could empathize with Strukel, it’s Plese. When he was a senior for Hibbing, he didn’t make the section team either.
Plese’s assistant coaches, Serena Sullivan (joined another sport), Dan Scally (didn’t run his senior season) and Heather Matvey (who was a part of a team that was disqualified because of a uniform infraction after making it to state) have stories, too.
Plese’s other assistant coach, Ryan Olson, did finish out his career.
“I was a senior captain that was the eighth runner,” Plese said. “That’s my joke to those guys when I see them. We’ve all battled through things in our careers, and that helps us relate to the kids when they face difficult problems.
“It’s disappointing, but you persevere through it.”
For Strukel, her dedication to the sport started last spring.
“I lost my track season because I broke my toe,” Strukel said. “I wanted to make up for that. I had the motivation to do it. I got the girls running in mid-June. Some days it was hard to get them together, and on some days it fell together.
“I struggle by myself a lot, so having more people there definitely helped. It kept me going.”
Strukel put in 300 miles during the summer, but one thing was missing.
“It was more miles than I’ve done before,” Strukel said. “It made me feel prepared. It made me feel a little bit better. I felt pretty good, but I wasn’t as fast as I wanted to be. Even though things were still going smoothly, it was about my mental game.
“I wasn’t mentally strong enough for it.”
Still, learning that she wasn’t going to run was hard. Plese said the Strukel family made the news a lot more bearable to hear.
“As I was talking to her, she understood,” Plese said. ““She handled it as well as she could. She was braced for it. Her mom and dad beat me to the punch to the conversation. When I told her, she jokingly said, ‘Who, me?’
“It helped that her parents, who come from athletic backgrounds, too, embraced it.”
Hibbing’s lone junior, Reese Aune, who is a captain on the team, knows how important Strukel has been this season.
“She provided a lot to this team,” Aune said. “She’s motivating. She’s never down on herself or anybody else. I can only imagine how mentally and physically tough it was on her.
“I can only imagine how draining it was, to be there for everyone else but herself. I admire her a lot for it. It’s a selfless thing to do. I don’t know if anyone else could do it on the team.”
She may not be running, but Strukel still gets to experience what state will be like.
She was her teammates’ No. 1 fan during the 7AA Meet, and she’ll be there cheering them on at state.
“It was a cool experience to be there, taking first,” Strukel said. “It makes me feel better about my season. That meant a lot. It was different cheering, being on the side rather than running, but that will make me push harder, so I can get there next year.”
