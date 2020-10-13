CLOQUET — Senior Geno Uhrbom of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin won his fourth straight Section 7A Cross Country title Tuesday, outdistancing Virginia’s Cameron Stocke by nearly 27 seconds.
Uhrbom — the two-time defending Class A State champion — finished behind sophomore Stocke on several occasions this season, but turned it all around to get the four-peat in the 5,000 meter event at the Cloquet Country Club with a time of 15:58.7.
Stocke put down a time of 16:25.5 to cross in the second position.
Pequot Lakes took the team title with all five runners in the top 25, which garnered them a score of 67. GNK was second at 71, Virginia was third at 92 and Ely was fourth at 109.
—
The meet was run in six heats with four teams competing in each heat. The final results were compiled following the running of the final heat.
Runners from the top two teams plus the next eight fastest runners earned medalist honors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League has not made plans for a state meet this year.
—
Virginia’s third-place finish was led by Stocke and eighth-grader Jack Kendall, who came home 13th with a time of 17:49.2. Senior Dallas Hammer also garnered the 21st spot with a time of 18:12.3.
Ely’s fourth-place finish was buoyed by Jasper Johnston’s fifth-place finish in 17:16.4 and Emmett Faltesek taking eighth with a mark of 17:31.1.
In addition to Uhrbom, GNK’s Daniel Olson and Levi Danielson finished in the top 20. Olson was sixth (17:25.9) and Danielson was 20th (18:08.9).
South Ridge ran to an eighth-place team finish with 259 points. Senior Jimmy Zupancich led the Panthers in 38th place (18:48.1); Sam Serna took 43rd (18:58.1); and Alex Burckhardt was 44th (18:58.2).
Eveleth-Gilbert took 11th in the team event with 337 points. Sophomore Jared Delich scored a 39th-place finish in 18:51.7, and teammate Jake Bradach was 42nd at 18:57.2.
Mesabi East was close behind in 12th place with 354 points. David Loveall was the top Giant with a time of 18:24.8. Carter Skelton grabbed the 37th position in 18:45.6.
Mountain Iron-Buhl, meanwhile, had Jeffrey Kayfes nab 14th place with a time of 17:52.2, while Rylen Niska finished 36th at 18:44.6. The Rangers had 399 team points to finish 15th.
Chisholm took the 22nd team spot with 597 points. July Abernathy led the Bluestreaks with a mark of 21:22.6.
Further individual results from area teams can be found below.
Section 7A Boys Cross Country Championship
Team Results: 1, Pequot Lakes 67; 2, Greenway/N-K 71; 3, Virginia 92; 4, Ely 109; 5, North Shore 170; 6, Proctor 172; 7, Moose Lake/WR/Barn 178; 8, South Ridge 259; 9, Esko 298; 10, Cromwell-Wright 321; 11, Eveleth-Gilbert 337; 12, Mesabi East 354; 13, Pine River-Backus 365; 14, Carlton-Wrenshall 384; 15, Mountain Iron-Buhl 399; 17, Deer River-NL 406; 22, Chisholm 597.
Top 15 Individual Results: 1, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 15:58.7; 2, Cameron Stocke, Virg, 16:25.5; 3, Noah Foster, C-W, 16:59.2; 4, Ethan Johnson, PL, 17:02.9; 5, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 17:16.4; 6, Daniel Olson, GNK, 17:25.9; 7, Jesse Clausen, PL, 17:30.5; 8, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:31.1; 9, John Werner, Proc, 17:31.3; 10, Joshua Knight, Proc, 17:33.8; 11, Maverick Koecher, ML/WR/B, 17:35.6; 12, Connor Thoennes, GNK, 17:48.4; 13, Jack Kendall, Virg, 17:49.2; 14, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 17:52.2; 15, Dawson Ackerman, PL, 17:54.5.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin: 1, Geno Uhrbom, 15:58.7; 2, Daniel Olson, 17:25.9; 12, Connor Thoennes, 17:48.4; 20, Levi Danielson, 18:08.9; 32, Weston Marx, 18:40.1; 35, Michael Butterfield, 18:44.4.
Virginia: 2, Cameron Stocke, 16:25.5; 13, Jack Kendall, 17:49.2; 21, Dallas Hammer, 18:12.3; 27, Owen Engel, 18:30.4; 29, Dylan Johnson, Virg, 18:33.2; 45, John Kendall, Virg, 18:59.9; 56, Anthony Hecimovich 19:22.1.
Ely: 5, Jasper Johnston, 17:16.4; 8, Emmett Faltesek, 17:31.1; 17, Jake Cochran, 17:59.1; 28, Gabriel Pointer, 18:31.2; 51, Joey Bianco, 19:13.2; 103, Jon Hakala, 21:07.7; 117, Ben Cavalier, 21:56.9.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: 14, Jeffrey Kayfes, 17:52.2; 36, Rylen Niska, 18:44.6; 110, Michael French, 21:35.4; 111, Logan Maras, 21:36.7; 128, Trey Niska, 22:34.3; 139, Jasper Helender, 22:59.1; 151, Iann Villebrun, 23:33.5.
Mesabi East: 24, David Loveall, 18:24.8; 37, Carter Skelton, 18:45.6; 93, Caleb Hancock, 20:47.1; 99, Ben Gornick, 20:56.5; 101, Jamie Hill, 21:05.4; 114, Logan Schroeder, 21:44.9; 116, Isak Schroeder, 21:56.6.
Eveleth-Gilbert: 39, Jared Delich, 18:51.7; 42, Jake Bradach, 18:57.2; 50, Connor Matschiner, 19:12.2; 100, Ethan Zlimen, 21:04.1; 106, Nick Kangas, 21:18.6; 127, Gunnar George, 22:33.7; 145, Dakota Jerde, 21:16.2.
Chisholm: 108, July Abernathy, 21:22.6; 115, Carson Howard, 21:51.3; 121, Sean Conner, 22:04.9; 123, Kilen Klimek, 22:06.1; 130, Sean Fleming, 22:35.6; 138, Isaac Fleming, 22:59.1; 146, Bay Yukich, 23:20.1.
South Ridge: 38, Jimmy Zupancich, 18:48.1; 43, Sam Serna, 18:58.1; 44, Alex Burckhardt, 18:58.2; 63, Carter Obey, 19:37.2; 71, Jonah Burnett, 19:59.2; 84, Oskar Koivisto, 20:24.3.
