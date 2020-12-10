COLERAINE — Running has come easy for Geno Uhrbom.
What didn’t come so easy was dealing with COVID-19.
Uhrbom, who was a senior on the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys cross country team, was able to control his training regimen but not the pandemic, which shut down the state cross country meet this year.
Uhrbom was already a two-time state champion, and he was looking for his third title.
Even with everything up in the air, Uhrbom still put in the work to make that happen again.
Uhrbom would go on to win his third-straight Section 7A title and although he didn’t get the chance to defend his state title, he has been named the Mesabi Tribune Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Uhrbom is one of the most decorated runners in high school. Beside his two cross country titles, he also owns titles in the 1600 and 3200 runs in track two years ago.
His chance to repeat in those two races was taken away last spring, but not even the coronavirus could keep Uhrbom from training this past summer.
“When the track season was canceled, I may have backed off my training a little bit, but I didn’t stop running,” Uhrbom said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, so I may have backed up too much, but I was still putting in the work.
“I wasn’t doing my extremely difficult workouts, but it was easy to train. It was no different than any other summer. It was out of my control. I couldn’t do anything about it.”
No one is more aware of Uhrbom’s ability to work hard than Titan coach Will Floersheim.
The G/N-K mentor has watched Uhrbom develop as a runner for six years.
“He was sick for a couple of weeks and not having the track season, he tried to get himself going again,” Floersheim said. “It took him awhile. In his last few years of high school, Geno got a lot smarter.
“He wasn’t training to just train. He was training to do well when it mattered most. He gained maturity in that he understood he didn’t have to win every race by the margins he needed to win when he was younger.”
How do you train someone who’s won as much as Uhrbom? Floersheim had to find other ways to train Uhrbom.
“It was hard,” Floersheim said. “I talked to the best coaches in the state to see how you get them motivated. He’s a great competitor. With what he has done at the high-school level, there can be a bit of slump.
“You have to have that next motivation.”
That next motivation was Cameron Stocke of Virginia. The Blue Devil sophomore has been up-and-coming the past two seasons, and this year, Stocke made his move to the top of the pack.
As a matter of fact, Stocke beat Uhrbom at the Iron Range Conference Meet.
“At the IRC, he went out and raced Cameron,” Floersheim said. “Cameron beat him, but they went out and made it every bit as to what we were expecting. Geno knows that being at the level he’s at, he knows what it takes.
“He never underestimated Cameron. He thinks the world of him. Cameron was better that day. They were two of the best Class A runners in the state.”
Other than that race, Uhrbom and Stocke didn’t compete together that much due to some different rules enacted because of the virus.
Uhrbom wasn’t a fan of the pod races.
“It was stupid,” Uhrbom said. “It’s not a track meet, You want all of your competitors in one race, line up and go at it. I wasn’t a fan of the heats. It didn’t feel right. I can’t put it into words.
“I didn’t feel like I was running my best.”
Uhrbom saved his best race for the Section 7A Meet.
He ran away from the field, winning with a time of 15:58. Stocke had a 16:25 to place second.
“At the meets that were small I ran to run,” Uhrbom said. “At sections, that’s when I came around. That’s when I cared. We didn’t know if there was going to be a state, so section was my last go at it.”
According to Floersheim, it was Uhrbom’s maturity that got him through in 2020.
“What happened at sections was no knock on Cameron,” Floersheim said. “He used that couple of years experience in that race, then went out and showed what he’s capable of doing.
“Cameron will have the opportunity to do that because he’s so talented.”
That’s when Uhrbom’s season came to an end. With no state meet, he was left wondering what could have been.
Not even that can take away from his stellar career with the Titans.
“For G/N-K, our whole team for the past few years, we’re leaving a legacy for everybody else that runs in the program,” Uhrbom said.
Floersheim will miss his star runner.
“Every kid has unique qualities,” Floersheim said. “I’ll miss the fact that he was a student of the sport from day one. I’ve never seen a high-school kid knowing what it took to make himself better. I’ll miss his hunger and his mental toughness.
“To see him do what he did at the two state meets he won, he took kids that were talented individually, and at the mile mark, he broke the spirits of the kids that should have been running with him. He was a man amongst boys.”
Joining Uhrbom on the all-area team are his teammates Daniel Olson, Connor Thoennes, Levi Danielson and Weston Marx; Stocke and Jackson Kendall of Virginia; Jasper Johnston and Emmett Faltesek of Ely; Sam Stertz and Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids: Jeffrey Kayfes of Mountain Iron-Buhl; and David Platt of Hibbing.
