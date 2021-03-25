NASHWAUK — One team has won 17 in a row. The other 12 in a row.
Something will have to give today when Deer River travels to Nashwauk to take on the Spartans in the Section 7A title game, beginning at 6 p.m.
The Warriors are 19-2 on the season, with their losses coming at the hands of Nashwauk-Keewatin, by two points, on Jan. 16, and to Northland by eight points on Jan. 22.
Since then, Deer River (19-2) has put together that winning streak averaging over 80 points per game.
The Spartans are 18-2, having lost to Hibbing on Jan. 26, and Nevis on Feb. 9.
Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi knows it’s going to be a dogfight if his Spartans want to advance to state for the first time since 2004.
“They’ve won 17 in a row, so that’s all you need to know about them,” Giorgi said. “It’s going to be a battle between the two teams that deserve to be in this game. Both teams have had a heck of a year.
“It’s going to be a battle.”
According to Giorgi, Deer River has a balanced team, one through five, and the players that come off of the Warriors’ bench contribute as well.
“They get a little bit from everybody,” Giorgi said. “They have kids who can shoot the ball from anywhere on the court. (Ty) Morrison is a tough matchup on the inside, and (Mikhail) Wakonabo is a great 3-point shooter.
“They have a little bit of everything. They play fast. They score the ball. They present a tough challenge.”
Ideally, being at full strength would benefit Nashwauk-Keewatin, but two players had to miss the semifinal game against Northland.
Whether or not they play in this game is still being determined.
“We are hoping things will work out, but things are still up in the air right now,” Giorgi said.
Even so, the Spartans got along just fine with Keegan Warmuth, Jack Lorenz, Gaige Waldvogel, Justice Rebrovich and Daniel Clusiau in the starting lineup against the Eagles.
“I still don’t think anybody can match our post play with the two big guys inside,” Giorgi said. “We have some great guards on this team. Gaige has been playing great basketball for the last six weeks.
“Everybody is stepping up at this time of the season. If we end up rolling with the guys that we put out there (against Northland), there’s no doubt in my mind that they will still be able to battle this team.”
