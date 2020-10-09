HIBBING — Coming into their game with Hibbing/Chisholm, Two Harbors’ Karly Holm only had five goals on the season.
Holm more than doubled that output in the last two days, scoring three goals Thursday, then adding three more Friday as the Agates defeated the Bluejackets 7-1 at Vic Power Field.
Not only did Holm get three goals, but Grace Swanson added two tallies in the six-goal victory.
“We played hard,” Two Harbors coach Brice Hansen said. “We did a great job of winning the 50/50 balls today. We stuck with it. We had a lot of support coming off the bench. Three of our goals came from bench players, which was good.
“Our goalie, this was her first full game of the year. She did a good job. It was unfortunate to give one up with seven seconds left, but overall, the defense played a great game, very solid.”
Two Harbors got on the board first at the seven-minute mark when Morgan Beardsley found the back of the net, then three minutes later, Holm picked up her first goal of the game and it was 2-0.
At the 32-minute mark, Meagan Bergerson tallied to make it 3-0, then at 34:32, Holm got her second goal of the game to make it 4-0 at halftime.
Holm finished off her three-goal game at 70:45 of the second half.
“She doubled her season total for goals in two nights,” Hansen said. “She’s coming into her own at the right time, with playoffs coming up next week. It’s nice to see her put it into the back of the net, building confidence.”
The Bluejackets came out a little tighter on defense in the second half, but Grace Swanson would score at 48:26, then she scored again at 61:50 to give the Agates a 6-0 lead.
“She’s been the heart of our outside midfield,” Hansen said. “She’s played every minute in every game. She’s a younger player, but she’s always solid. She’s always there, great on 50/50 balls.
“She has great vision on the field, probably the best footwork on our team. It was nice to see her put a couple in the back of the net. She’s usually the one getting the assists. It was nice to see her score a couple.”
The Bluejackets had a hard time generating a lot of offense, but Ayva Burkes finally got free, scoring at 79:53 to break up the shutout.
“I’m proud of how they played today,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Britny Berg said. “I don’t think the score necessarily reflects how well they played today. They gave it their all the entire game. They applied everything we’ve worked on this season.
“That’s all we’ve been asking of them for every-single game. We played girls in different positions today, and I think that helped a lot. We had lot more shots on goal than we normally do. Now, we move on to a playoff game.”
Hibbing goalkeeper Aella White had 19 saves. Powell finished with five saves.
TH 4 0 — 0
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1 TH, Morgan Beardsley, 7:00; 2. TH, Karly Holm, 10:00; 3. TH, Meagan Bergerson, 32:00; 4. TH, Holm, 34:32.
Second Half — 5. TH, Grace Swanson, 48:25; 6. TH, Swanson, 61:50;
Goalie Saves — Two Harbors, Harper Powell 3- 2—5; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White 11-8—19.
