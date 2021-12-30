EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team got off to a slow start on Thursday.
The Golden Bears turned the ball over too many times and Two Harbors took advantage of that and came away with a 56-35 win.
“We are learning on the fly and it shows out there on the court,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Karwin Marks said. “We turned the ball over way too many times.”
The Agates jumped out to an early 9-2 lead when Olivia Fosness took charge under the basket and tossed in a pair of buckets off of rebounds.
The Golden Bears cut the Two Harbors lead when Julia Lindseth hit a jumper and Lauren Lautigar layed one in to make it a 11-6 contest.
The Agates then went on a 13-0 scoring run led by Fosness under the basket. The 5-foot-10 eighth grader scored eight quick points to make it a 19-6 Agates lead, forcing Marks to take a time out.
“We were just standing around out there,” Marks said. “They made us pay for it.”
Following the time out Karly Holm made a layup to make it a 21-6 game and on the next possession, Rachel Bopp hit a deep three-pointer. The Golden Bears stopped the Two Harbors scoring streak when Alex Flannigan hit a bucket.
Morgan Marks stole the ball on the next Agates possession and raced down the court for the layup to make it a 24-10 contest.
Two Harbors picked up a three-pointer from Rachel to make it a 27-10 game. Another Fosness rebound and put back gave the Agates a 29-10 lead.
The Golden Bears scored seven quick points late in the half. Marks had a layup and a three while Flannigan made a pair of free throws.
The horn sounded and the Agates had a 31-17 lead. Foosness led the Agates with 11 in the half. Marks led the Golden Bears with nine.
The second half was a lot like the first half with Fosness taking charge under the basket and the Golden Bears having too many turnovers. Eveleth-Gilbert then turned it on.
Allie Bittmann came off the bench and scored four quick points and a Lindseth three-pointer brought it down to a 13 point Agates lead.
Two Harbors then went on a 11-0 scoring run of their own that put the game out of reach.
“Their size hurt us,” Marks said. “But we are still learning on the go.”
Time ran out on the Golden Bears and the Agates came away with the 21 point win, 56-35.
Fosness ended the game with 18 points to lead the Agates while Karly Holm added 17.
Marks led the Golden Bears with 12 while Flannigan tossed in seven.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action on Monday when they host Cherry.
TH 31 25 — 56
E-G 17 18 — 35
Two Harbors: Karly Holm 17, Paige Haugan 6, Rachel Bopp 11, Isabelle Tokvam 2, Olivia Fosness 18, Ava Fosness 2; Three pointers: Bopp 3, Holm 1; Free Throws: 6-12; Total Fouls: 13; Fouled Out: None
Eveleth-Gilbert: Julia Lindseth 5, Lauren Lautigar 4, Alexandra Flannigan 7, Morgan Marks 12, Marissa Anderson 2, Allie Bittmamm 5; Three Pointers: Marks 2, Lindseth 1, Flannigan 1; Free Throws: 3-7; Total Fouls: 9; Fouled Out: None;
