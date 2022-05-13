AURORA — The Mesabi East softball team had their final home game of the season on Friday.
They tried to end the home season with a win but Two Harbors had other ideas.
The Agates came back after trailing 2-0 and scored six unanswered runs to beat the Giants, 6-2.
“We got out to that lead but just couldn’t hang on,” Giants coach Matt Zimmer said. “We are a very young team and it cost us a couple of times today.”
Mesabi East jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Kaitlynn James reached first on a passed ball, McKenzie Pokorny singled, and James came across to score when Jasmine Heikkila grounded out to make it a 1-0 contest.
Pokorny then scored on a Bethany Polla fly out.
“It was good to get that early lead,” Zimmer said.
Two Harbors cut the Mesabi East lead to one in the top of the second inning. Casey Underdale hit a double, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when Brette Peterson hit a single.
The Giants went down in order in the bottom of the second inning.
Two Harbors added a pair of runs in the top of the third. Madi Carlson started the inning hitting a double, went to third on a fielder's choice, and came across the plate when Isabelle Tokvam grounded out.
They added another run with two outs in the inning when Olivia Fosness reached on an error, stole second base, and scored on another infield error.
“We missed some plays in the infield and it cost us,” Zimmer said.
The Agetes led 3-2 after the top of the third inning. Mesabi East got a single from Heikkila in the bottom half of the frame but that is all they could come up with.
Two Harbors added to their lead in the top of the fourth when Megan Larson walked, stole second base and came in to score when Peterson ripped a ground-rule double that bounced over the outfield fence.
Mesabi East went down in order in the home half of the fourth.
The Agates closed out the scoring in the top of the fifth inning when Jocelyn Seagren hit a double to get things started. Tokvam followed her with a double of her own to bring in Seagren and a single from Fosness scored Tokvam.
Heikkila on the mound got a pair of strikeouts and a ground out to end the inning.
Neither team could get anything going the rest of the contest.
The Giants came up in the home half of the seventh but went down in order to close out the contest.
But not everything was bad.
“Jasmine (Heikkila) had seven strikeouts out on the mound,” Zimmer said. “She is our anchor out there. We lean on her.”
The Giants will be back in action on Monday, when they travel to Littlefork-Big Falls.
“We still have games to play,” Zimmer said. “The girls are working hard and leaving everything out on the field.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.