AURORA — The Mesabi East football team faced an oppressive running game from visiting Two Harbors Wednesday night as the Agates racked up rushing yards and rushing touchdowns on their way to a 29-14 victory Wednesday night.
Turnovers and penalties did the Giants in early as their first drive was cut short just a few minutes with Hunter Hannuksela giving up an interception to Two Harbors’ Eli Schlangen.
Taking over at the Mesabi East four-yard line, Schlangen took the handoff from quarterback Kaden Edlund and rushed it in from four yards out, putting the Agates up 7-0 following the completed extra point from Caleb Waldron.
The next Mesabi East drive was marred by miscues as consecutive penalties gave Mesabi East a 2nd and 22 from their own 21. Hannuksela was able to connect with Cole Swanson for a 14-yard reception, but that’s as close as they’d get and the Giants had to punt it away.
Starting on their own 35, Two Harbors started showing off their rushing game, handing the ball off to Schlangen, Alec Churness and Kyler Pitkanen for great success. Highlighted by a 21-yard Schlangen run, the drive was capped off by a five-yard touchdown run from Churness to make it 13-0 Two Harbors after one quarter.
Mesabi East started the second quarter mid-drive. After large runs from Gavin Skelton and Hannuksela, the Giants were just five yards from the Agate end zone early on.
Another miscue cost the Giants an easy scoring opportunity, however, with the Agates recovering a Mesabi East fumble at their own one-yard line to stop the Giants in their tracks. The Giants kept the Agates pinned back near their end zone and started their next drive at the Mesabi East 45 following a Two Harbors punt.
After five- and nine-yard runs from Skelton, Hannuksela broke free on a 33-yard keeper to give Mesabi East another first and goal, this time from the eight-yard line. On the ensuing play, Skelton took the pitch to the right from Hannuksela and ran it in for a Mesabi East score, making it 13-8 following the two-point run in from Hannuksela.
The Agates started their next drive at their own 24 and kept at the ground game with Schlangen and Pitkanen alternating handoffs. Earning a first and 10 from the Mesabi East 36, Schlangen ran for three more yards before breaking free on the next play for a 33-yard touchdown run to make it 19-8.
On the ensuing extra point, a bad snap resulted in the kicker Waldron airing it out to Schlangen in the end zone, who brought it down for two points, making it 21-8 late in the second. That score held into halftime.
The Giants struck first in the second half after turning the Agates over on downs on their opening drive. Taking over from their own 41, Hannuksela started the drive with a 12-yard run to take things into Two Harbors territory.
A big 23-yard reception from Hannuksela to Swanson put the Giants 20 yards out from the score. On the next play, Skelton took the handoff and broke free for the score, making it 21-14 after the two-point run failed.
The Giants continued to struggle with the Agates running game as Schlangen, Pitkanen and Churness kept pushing the ball up the middle for big chunks of yardage every play.
Starting at their own 28, the trio brought Two Harbors right to the Giants’ doorstep. First and 10 from the 12, Pitkanen rushed for five more before Schlangen punched it in from five yards out for the score. Schlangen then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 29-14.
The two teams played a scoreless fourth quarter as the Giants struggled to get their offense going late. Mesabi East ends the regular season with a record of 2-3.
Mesabi East will open their playoff push next week with their opponent and destination yet to be determined.
TH 13 8 8 0 — 29
ME 0 8 6 0 — 14
First Quarter
T: Eli Schlangen 4 run (Caleb Waldron kick)
T: Alec Churness 5 run (kick fail)
Second Quarter
M: Gavin Skelton 8 run (Hunter Hannuksela run)
T: Schlangen 33 run (Schlangen pass from Waldron)
Third Quarter
M: Skelton 20 run (pass fail)
T: Schlangen 5 run (Schlangen run)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
