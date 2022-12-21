HIBBING—When the Hibbing High School girls basketball team takes care of the ball, the Bluejackets have success.
When Hibbing doesn’t take care of the ball, events in the game start to snowball, and the Bluejackets can’t recover.
Hibbing found that out the hard way against Bemidji, turning the ball over 27 times, en route to a 67-45 loss to the Lumberjacks Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Bluejacket coach Chris Hanson knew his team had to limit their turnovers against a tough Bemidji squad.
“You know they’re going to fly around, and you know they’re going to get in your face on defense,” Hanson said. “You could tell that by turning the ball over 27 times. That’s too many, especially when you’re giving them up and they result in open layups.
“Any time you turn the ball over 27 times, it’s going to be tough to win and recover from that.”
Hibbing did do some things right in the first half, trailing by nine, 35-26, at the half.
“I thought we played well on defense,” Hanson said. “We got a lot of first stops, but too many times we’d give up an offensive rebound, then they would kick it to a shooter to get an open shot.
“I thought we moved the ball a little bit better offensively. We knocked down some shots. It has to start with our defense because when we’re working hard on defense, we’re able to jump passing lanes and get stops.”
Hibbing was only trailing by nine with about five minutes to go in the game, but those turnovers came into effect, which allowed Bemidji to pull away at the end.
“We got more aggressive, trying to trap out of our zone,” Hanson said. “When we’re not trapping hard, you leave someone open. They were able to find them under the basket for some easy baskets.
“We were taking some chances, trying to get a couple steals to turn the momentum around, but when you don’t get those steals, that leaves somebody open. They were able to capitalize on them.”
Bemidji was led by Katelyn Milbrandt with 19 points. Elizabeth Bolte had 17 and Gracee Bieber and Loudmya Vincent had 11 apiece.
Emma Kivela had 18 points to pace Hibbing. Kate Toewe had eight and Tiffany Davis seven.
The Bluejackets will take on Chisholm today, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
“That’s going to be an important one,” Hanson said. “They had a big win against us last year, so they will come into it with confidence. We need to match that confidence. We need to believe that we’re going into this game handling the ball, and taking care of the ball.
“We have to be able to penetrate that zone, move the ball and get good shots.”
BHS 35 32—67
HHS 26 19—45
Bemidji: Josey LaValley 7, Lily Paquette 2, Katelyn Milbrandt 19, Elizabeth Bolte 17, Gracee Bieber 11, Loudmya Vincent 11.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 7, Talia Carlson 6, Emma Kivela 18, Emery Maki 4, Rylie Forbord 2, Kate Toewe 8.
Total Fouls: Bemidji 12; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bemidji 7-12; Hibbing 8-13; 3-pointers: LaValley 2, Milbrandt 2, Bieber, Carlson, Kivela 2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northland 70,
Chisholm 62
CHISHOLM—Alexander Wake poured in a game-high 25 points as the Eagles downed the Bluestreaks on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
Also hitting double-figures for Northland were Nolan Carlson with 15 and Jace Jackson 11.
Sean Fleming scored 22 points to pace Chisholm. July Abernathy had 15 and Philip Barnard 10.
NHS 36 34—70
CHS 25 36—62
Northland: Brevon Jackson 2, Nolan Carlson 15, Dylan Schwarz 8, Aiden Carlson 4, Alexander Wake 25, Liam Wake 5, Jace Jackson 11.
Chisholm: Trent Forsline 8, July Abernathy 15, Shane Zancauske 6, Sean Fleming 22, Philip Barnard 10.
Total Fouls: Northland 9; Chisholm 22; Fouled Out: Abernathy; Free Throws: Northland 19-29; Chisholm 6-7; 3-pointers: A Wake 3, L Wake, Jackson, Forsline, Abernathy 2, Fleming 4.
