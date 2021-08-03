HIBBING — Keith Turner has been around the block when it comes to administrative experience.
Turner started his career at Vermilion Community College, moved on to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College and Lake Superior College.
Turner has done everything from coaching football, track and basketball, along with being a teacher, an academic advisor, athletic director and Dean of Students.
All of that has set Turner up for his current position — the new activities director at Hibbing High School.
Turner, who was settling into his new office Tuesday, is replacing Meghan Potter, who left after taking a job in Wayzata earlier this summer.
He’s hit the ground running.
He credits those past experiences with his ability to get this job.
“All of my involvement in athletics and being an athletic director at the college level, coaching youth sports and coaching my own kids throughout all of those years gave me a good idea of what I was getting into,” Turner said.
Turner’s resumé includes the following: Assistant football and basketball coach and head track coach and academic advisor at Vermilion. He eventually became the head football coach of the Ironmen, and also ran a housing unit for a while.
In 2006, Turner took an offensive coordinator’s job at Stevens Point, and taught in the physical-education area for four years.
Turner migrated back to Minnesota and took the head football, athletic director and Dean of Student jobs at Fond du Lac.
After that stint, Turner went to Lake Superior College for five years.
He had stepped back from football, but he did coach wide receivers at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for two years while at Lake Superior College.
That’s the path that led Turner to Hibbing.
He also got a little push from his daughter, Eve, when the Hibbing job came open.
“She said that if you’re able to get that job, then walk the marble steps, you will know what it’s like to be a Bluejacket,” Turner said. “She got me excited about coming here and being involved with the Hibbing School District.
“I was excited with her experience here, with her education, graduating from here, playing basketball for Coach (Dave) LaCoe and having a great experience. It motivated me to get back and give back to the students.”
One of the bigger draws for Turner was getting back into athletics, which has always been his first love.
“Athletics is the one thing I always thought that I would do for the rest of my life,” Turner said. “I got off track with that for a little bit and got into administration. I enjoyed the work in administration, but I didn’t enjoy not having that interaction with the student-athletes and the student body.
“Students give me energy. I’m most excited about being able to see our students-athletes compete, and to help our coaches get whatever they need to be successful. That motivates me. I also want to make our community proud of Hibbing athletics.”
There’s always challenges when starting a new job. Turner said the transition has been smooth.
“Right now, I’m looking at the things that were set in place,” Turner said. “I’m going to learn what our policies and procedures are, then I’m going to build off of that. I’ve been in contact with Meghan. She made sure that I had her number. It’s been good.
“The one person that has helped a ton is Becky (Fenstermacher), the front-office assistant. We’ll make it our own. It’s going to take some time. Things don’t happen overnight.”
What direction does Turner want to take his programs?
“The one thing I would like to see is having student-athletes out for every sport, and having solid numbers,” he said. “I want to ask our coaches what we need to do to make sure we have solid numbers in every activity, from drama, to one-act play to softball, baseball and track.”
Turner is looking forward to Aug. 16, when high school activities begin for the 2021-22 season.
“I want to see all of our student-athletes practicing,” Turner said. “I’m looking forward to going around and watching. People might think I’m weird, but I enjoy watching practice and that preparation.
“The game is icing on the cake. The preparation is what I always loved as a coach.”
