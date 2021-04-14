NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Two area seniors have been selected amongst the state’s best to compete in the Minnesota Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association All- Star Series.
The series highlights the top seniors in the state with 10 players from each class being named as players.
This year, Virginia’s Lexiss Trygg and Mesabi East’s Hannah Hannuksela were both named as all-stars. Both girls were named as Class AA All-State Honorable mention by the MGBCA last month.
The All-Star Series is currently set for April 24.
