CHERRY — When Cherry High School boys basketball coach Jordan Christianson looks down his bench, he sometimes sees double.
That’s because the Tigers have three sets of twins on their squad — Nick and Sam Serna, Bobby and Tommy Mancini and Landon and Logan Ruotsalainen.
The Serna’s and Mancini’s are seniors, while the Ruotsalainen’s are sophomores.
Needless to say, Christianson can get somewhat confused at practice and in games.
“When I can see their numbers, it’s easy to tell them apart,” Christianson said. “The Ruotsalanen’s are tougher than the Mancini’s. With their numbers in games and in practice it’s easy to tell them apart, but when they’re walking around school, it gets difficult.”
It’s rare to have one set of twins on one team, let alone three.
———
The Serna’s are fraternal twins, so they’re easier to tell apart, but their games are vastly different.
“We play a little bit differently,” Sam said. “I’m faster than he is, and I’m a little better defender. He likes to go into the post, and I’m more of a guard-type player. We both can shoot, and we’re good leaders.
“We know how to keep the team together and rally together.”
While Sam shoots the threes, Nick is in the paint battling with the big boys.
“I’m bigger than him and taller,” Nick said. “He can’t guard the post because he’s little, but it is nice that he is fast. He brings a lot of energy to the court.”
The Serna’s might not be identical, but they have a lot of similarities.
“We always hang out with each other, and we have the same group of friends,” Sam said. “It’s nice to always have someone to hang out with and shoot hoops with.”
Nick agreed.
“It’s helped a lot to always have someone who wants to go to the gym with you, and play catch with you,” Nick said. “Sports-wise, we play a lot of the same sports together. I don’t try to be different from him.
“It’s nice to have a teammate you can talk to both on and off the court.”
———
The Mancini’s are identical twins, but their games are somewhat different.
“I might be a little better shooter than him, and I might go a little harder than him,” Bobby said. “He likes to run, and he’s fast. He doesn’t get tired, but we’re kind of the same in a lot of stuff, too.”
Both Tommy and Bobby like to dirt bike, fish, play basketball and go snowboarding.
“It’s nice that we do all of the same stuff together, and we get along well,” Tommy said. “He works hard and goes hard in everything he does., but we are similar with our hobbies. It’s nice to have somebody out with you, who likes the same things you do.”
Being identical twins, they don’t use it to their advantage. Christianson, according to Mancini’s, doesn’t get them confused, too often.
“He can figure it out,” Tommy said. “Sometimes he does that, and it’s funny, but we get a lot of people confused, especially our teachers.”
———
The Ruotsalainens are identical twins,too, and they’re two different types of players.
“He’s a better shooter than me,” Logan said. “I drive and attack the basket better, but we're equally competitive.”
Landon couldn’t argue with that assessment of their play.
“I probably shoot more than he does, and he drives into the basket more,” Landon said. “I would like to drive to the basket more like he does, but other than that, I think we’re the same. In the summer, we play against each other in practice.
“It’s fun for us.”
It’s Logan and Landon that get Christianson confused the most.
“That actually happened recently,” Christianson said. “Landon is right handed, but I subbed in Logan. When I saw a left-handed three get hoisted up, I knew I put in the wrong one.
“They had their warmups on, so I couldn’t see it.”
Landon gets a kick out of it.
“He’s done that a couple of times this season,” Landon said. “It’s funny when Logan goes in even though he’s looking at me. He’s starting to figure out who we are, but it’s funny.”
———
There’s no doubt that it’s probably rare to have three sets of twins on one team competing at state, but the Sernas, Mancinis and Ruotsalainens are relishing this opportunity.
“There’s not a lot of twins in our school, only three sets of them, and we’re all on the basketball team,” Nick said. “That’s kind of crazy.”
