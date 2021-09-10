BABBITT — The Mesabi East swimming team took a trip to Babbitt on Thursday for a dual meet with Northeast Range/Ely. In the end, the Giants came out on top of the Nighthawks, 52-40.
The Giants were led by Emma Williams, Adriana Sheets and Kylie Meyer with all three picking up a pair of individual wins. Williams also set a new pool record in the 100 backstroke, winning the event with a time of 1:02.98, breaking the old record held by Cahy Haen of Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Giants won eight of the 11 events on the evening with Northeast Range/Ely taking the other three.
Lily Tedrick was the lone solo winner for the Nighthawks, winning the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:12.14.
Williams’ other win for Mesabi East came in the 200 individual medley, with the senior touching the wall first with a time of 2:26.89.
Meyer’s first win of the evening came in the 50 freestyle with a tiem of 27.14. She’d later go on to win the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.81.
Teammate Adriana Sheets picked up her first win of the meet in the 200 freestyle, stopping the clock at 2:09.89. She later went on to win the 100 freestyle, putting down a time of 57.92.
Mesabi East’s final solo win came from Adeline Butzke, who cruised to a big win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:18.24, well out in front of her nearest competition.
Northeast Range/Ely took two of the three relays with the Nighthawks first winning the 200 free relay. Tedrick, Anna Larson, Esther Anderson and Kelly Thompson finished with a time of 1:59.34 to take first.
Later, the quartet of Larson, Thompson, Anderson and Lauren Olson finished on top in the 400 free relay, stopping the clock at 4:43.80.
Mesabi East picked up their lone relay win in the 200 medley relay with Siiri Hakala, Meyer, Williams and Sheets stopping the clock at 1:59.54, enough for first place.
Mesabi East will host Two Harbors on Tuesday while Northeast Range/Ely will host Rock Ridge that same night.
Mesabi East 52, Northeast Range/Ely 40
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Adriana Sheets), 1:59.54; 2, Mesabi East B (Summer Cullen-Line, Izzy DePew, Ashley Fossell, Adeline Butzke), 2:13.66; 3, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Grace Sundell), 2:24.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 2:09.89; 2, Tedrick, NRE, 2:17.97; 3, Kyra Skelton, ME, 2:18.80.
200 individual medley: 1, Williams, ME, 2:26.89; 2, Emily Blake, ME, 2:45.35; 3, Alli Krekelberg, NRE, 3:15.29.
50 freestyle: 1, Meyer, ME, 27.14; 2, Hakala, ME, 29.30; 3, Sundell, NRE, 34.65.
100 butterfly: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:12.14; 2, Skelton, ME, 1:14.64; 3, Rhys Ceglar, ME, 1:18.09.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 57.92; 2, Kerbie Olmstead, ME, 1:05.48; 3, Anderson, NRE, 1:11.78.
500 freestyle: 1, Butzke, ME, 6:18.24; 2, Larson, NRE, 6:52.05; 3, Kiera Saumer, ME, 7:05.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Larson, Anderson, Kelly Thompson), 1:59.34; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Lauren Olson, Carena DeBeltz, Tuuli Koivisto, Via DeBeltz), 2:18.31.
100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:02.98; 2, Maggie Dammann, NRE, 1:27.48; 3, Koivisto, NRE, 1:34.06.
100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:12.81; 2, Krekelberg, NRE, 1:35.37; 3, V. DeBeltz, NRE, 1:36.77.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Larson, Thompson, Anderson, Olson), 4:43.80; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Sundell, Krekelberg, C. DeBeltz, Dammann), 5:24.83.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.