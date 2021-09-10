BABBITT — The Mesabi East swimming team took a trip to Babbitt on Thursday for a dual meet with Northeast Range/Ely. In the end, the Giants came out on top of the Nighthawks, 52-40.

The Giants were led by Emma Williams, Adriana Sheets and Kylie Meyer with all three picking up a pair of individual wins. Williams also set a new pool record in the 100 backstroke, winning the event with a time of 1:02.98, breaking the old record held by Cahy Haen of Eveleth-Gilbert.

The Giants won eight of the 11 events on the evening with Northeast Range/Ely taking the other three.

Lily Tedrick was the lone solo winner for the Nighthawks, winning the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:12.14.

Williams’ other win for Mesabi East came in the 200 individual medley, with the senior touching the wall first with a time of 2:26.89.

Meyer’s first win of the evening came in the 50 freestyle with a tiem of 27.14. She’d later go on to win the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.81.

Teammate Adriana Sheets picked up her first win of the meet in the 200 freestyle, stopping the clock at 2:09.89. She later went on to win the 100 freestyle, putting down a time of 57.92.

Mesabi East’s final solo win came from Adeline Butzke, who cruised to a big win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:18.24, well out in front of her nearest competition.

Northeast Range/Ely took two of the three relays with the Nighthawks first winning the 200 free relay. Tedrick, Anna Larson, Esther Anderson and Kelly Thompson finished with a time of 1:59.34 to take first.

Later, the quartet of Larson, Thompson, Anderson and Lauren Olson finished on top in the 400 free relay, stopping the clock at 4:43.80.

Mesabi East picked up their lone relay win in the 200 medley relay with Siiri Hakala, Meyer, Williams and Sheets stopping the clock at 1:59.54, enough for first place.

Mesabi East will host Two Harbors on Tuesday while Northeast Range/Ely will host Rock Ridge that same night.

Mesabi East 52, Northeast Range/Ely 40

200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Adriana Sheets), 1:59.54; 2, Mesabi East B (Summer Cullen-Line, Izzy DePew, Ashley Fossell, Adeline Butzke), 2:13.66; 3, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Grace Sundell), 2:24.90.

200 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 2:09.89; 2, Tedrick, NRE, 2:17.97; 3, Kyra Skelton, ME, 2:18.80.

200 individual medley: 1, Williams, ME, 2:26.89; 2, Emily Blake, ME, 2:45.35; 3, Alli Krekelberg, NRE, 3:15.29.

50 freestyle: 1, Meyer, ME, 27.14; 2, Hakala, ME, 29.30; 3, Sundell, NRE, 34.65.

100 butterfly: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:12.14; 2, Skelton, ME, 1:14.64; 3, Rhys Ceglar, ME, 1:18.09.

100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 57.92; 2, Kerbie Olmstead, ME, 1:05.48; 3, Anderson, NRE, 1:11.78.

500 freestyle: 1, Butzke, ME, 6:18.24; 2, Larson, NRE, 6:52.05; 3, Kiera Saumer, ME, 7:05.39.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Larson, Anderson, Kelly Thompson), 1:59.34; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Lauren Olson, Carena DeBeltz, Tuuli Koivisto, Via DeBeltz), 2:18.31.

100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:02.98; 2, Maggie Dammann, NRE, 1:27.48; 3, Koivisto, NRE, 1:34.06.

100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:12.81; 2, Krekelberg, NRE, 1:35.37; 3, V. DeBeltz, NRE, 1:36.77.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Larson, Thompson, Anderson, Olson), 4:43.80; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Sundell, Krekelberg, C. DeBeltz, Dammann), 5:24.83.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments