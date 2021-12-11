Trending upward remains the goal for Hibbing swimmers

HIBBING — Every year, the philosophy is the same — getting better performances than the year before.
That’s how Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano approaches it, and it seems to be working.
Last year, the Bluejackets swam to an eighth-place finish at the State Class A Meet, getting one champion in the process — William Stenson III.
What will happen this year?
Only time will tell, but Veneziano will try to work his magic again as the 2021-22 season gets set to begin.
“You never know how things will pan out,” Veneziano said. “Besides the fact that they’re a great group of guys, I like their work ethic. They’re working hard at everything we do. Hard work pays off, but we have to see who qualifies.
“That’s the main thing region-wise. I think we’ll do pretty good.”
The Bluejackets will have a good group of seniors to follow in Cooper Emerson, Aaron Hadrava, Griffin Benedict, Reily Benedict, Kellen Fisher, Matthew Sandness and Cooper Peake.
“The thing I need to get out of them is like I say every year, improvement,” Veneziano said. “They have to be better than they were last year. They’re a great group of guys.”
The junior class consists of Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cole Hughes, Logan Drews and Ben Zollar.
“I need the same thing out of them as I need with the seniors,” Veneziano said. “They have to get better than last year. That’s a mark of making progress. If you’re faster at this point last year, then we’re doing things right.
“That sets you up for a trend all season long to be better than you used to be.”
The sophomore class includes Tyler Fosso, Tim Ranta, Christian Massich, Luke Pocquette and Alex Hangemon.
Freshmen Kai Strom, Mathew Philips, Calub Buus, Dallas Hoover and Taneli Massingill will get their opportunities, along with eighth-graders Wylie Stenson, Harri Larson and Ben Fagerstrom. Seventh-grader John Lund could also get a look.
“Everybody has to do their part,” Veneziano said. “All of them have to develop as athletes. The junior high and junior varsity kids, we don’t know when they might come around. We have to look at how much they’re improving.
“Again, we’re looking at it as ‘Are we better now than last year?’ They have to get better, but we also have to challenge them to get their peak performances as humanly possible with what they’re doing.”
Veneziano said his sprint freestyles are looking good right now, and his relays are doing OK, but he has to wait for the meets to start to get a better look at them.
Diving, with Hughes, Fosso and Stenson, should be strong, but Hibbing is in a section with Chisago Lakes, which had three of the best divers in the state last year, including a state champion.
“They will absolutely help us,” Veneziano said. “They will earn a lot of points, which will be good.”
With that said, Venezian said Rock Ridge, which is the defending Section 7A champions, will be tough to beat, along with Grand Rapids.
“It should be close between the three of us by the end of the season,” he said. “My job is to get these guys to perform to the best of their abilities. When you look at it, what else is there?"
