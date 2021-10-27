Top seeds find success in 7A second round

ELY — It was a night of success for the top two seeds in Section 7A North, with both No. 1 Ely and No. 2 Northeast Range opening up their playoff run with second round wins over No. 8 Mountain Iron-Buhl and No. 7 Deer River, respectively.
In Ely, the Timberwolves built up an early lead and never looked back against the Rangers, downing the visitors 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-15).
Ely was led by Rachel Coughlin at the net who finished with a team-high 11 kills. Coughlin added 12 digs and a block and an ace. Kellen Thomas was next for Ely, finishing with 10 kills, three blocks, six digs and three aces.
Madeline Kallberg ended her night with eight kills while Kate Coughlin added six more to go with seven digs and an ace serve. Katrina Seliskar put up 35 set assists to go with a team-high seven aces.
Ely head coach Megan Wognum had high praise for her team after starting their playoff run with a clean win.
“I am proud of these girls for coming to practice and the game this week ready to compete,” Wognum said. “They love the game of volleyball and I can see it as soon as they enter the gym.”
Wognum and the Timberwolves will next play host to No. 5 Nashwauk-Keewatin on Friday.
—
In Babbitt, the Nighthawks found themselves struggling with a slow start with visiting Deer River taking the opening set. Northeast Range got their act together after that, however, to take down the Warriors 3-1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-13).
Hannah Reichensperger led the offensive charge for the Nighthawks with 26 kills but also put in work defensively with 26 digs and three blocks. Natalie Nelmark added eight kills and nine digs. Maizy Sundblad finished with 32 set assists while Erin Backe added five kills and 13 digs.
Northeast Range will stay at home on Friday when they play host to No. 3 Chisholm in the 7A quarterfinals.
