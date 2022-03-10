MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team has advanced to the state tournament 10 of the last 11 years.
Tonight, the top-seeded Rangers are hoping to make it 11 out of 12 as they take on No. 2 Cromwell-Wright beginning at 7 p.m. at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.
Seeing the Cardinals once already this season and getting a glimpse at them again Wednesday night, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said his squad is preparing for a very well-disciplined team.
“Cromwell is very well coached,” Buffetta said at Thursday afternoon’s practice. “They do things very team-oriented. They’re very disciplined and they’ve always just ran things well offensively and defensively.
“This year, their strength is their defense. They play a really good team defense and their offense is a little young and inexperienced, but they’re always ready to play and I don’t expect anything different.”
On the court now for four months this season, Buffetta said his squad has all the right tools for tonight’s final. Practice on Thursday was about making sure the team was taking care of itself.
“We want to get some quality reps in and talk a little bit about our opponent. We don’t want to go overboard because 95% of what we have to do is focus on us and make sure we’re doing our stuff right. That’s what it’s all about this time of year. It’s about being mentally and physically ready to play.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl most recently saw the Cardinals on Feb. 23 where they dismantled them 85-38. Playing Cromwell-Wright for the second time this season — and for the third time in the last four section championships — the Rangers know they can’t take the contest lightly.
“I think it comes down to experience. Our guys are experienced enough to know that what’s happened in games before doesn’t mean anything tomorrow. It’s a section championship game. You have to come out ready to win and that has to be the goal; go out and get it done and not worry about the past.
“I think we all have respect for Cromwell and they respect us and that makes it fun. In reality, they have nothing to lose. They’re probably the slight underdog on paper. We can’t worry about records and old games now. It’s a one game situation.”
In Wednesday’s win over Chisholm, the Rangers saw a couple of their players get into first half foul trouble. In response, other players had to play extended minutes and while they handled the job nicely, having everyone available for the entire game will make things a lot easier on his squad against C-W.
“We can’t have anybody in foul trouble this time. If you’re going to be at your best, you have to keep your players on the floor where they’re comfortable. Against Chisholm we handled it and those girls played some great quality minutes for us. They got us to halftime where we could regroup and compose ourselves.”
Ultimately, if the Rangers want to make a run at a state championship, they’ll have to get through tonight’s game first.
“It’s just one game at a time. We’ve never tried to look too far ahead and I think tonight’s game is the same way. If we play the basketball I know we’re capable of, we’ll have a good shot of winning.”
The 7A championship game is set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight at UMD. It was originally set to start at 5 p.m. but has since been moved.
