CHERRY — If the Cherry High School softball team wants to make an appearance at the state playoffs, three things will have to be in order — pitching, hitting and defense.
The Tigers have done an exceptional job in all three of those areas this season, but his team will have to take it up a notch as No. 1 seeded Cherry opens Section 7A play against either Northeast Range or Deer River, beginning at 4:30 p.m. today at McDavitt Park in Zim.
Tiger coach Darrell Bjerklie has a fairly-young team, but they’ve come to grasp all of the fundamentally-sound things Bjerklie and his coaching staff have presented to them.
“We’ve had some good play this year,” Bjerklie said. “Our defense, pitching and hitting have all been solid. We have to make sure that we keep all three phases of the game functioning the best that we can.
“Right now, we’re looking to finalize some things. We have flexibility. I have 10 players that play all of the time. Our batting order, we can change that around. They’re receptive to where they are in the order. That can change depending on who’s pitching.”
According to Bjerklie, it’s no secret as to what needs to happen for Cherry to claim the 7A title.
“The key will be our defense,” he said. “That has to play well. Our pitching should do well, but we also need timely hitting. In our last few games we’ve left the bases loaded or runners on second and third without finishing.
“We’re addressing that. That is the key, along with maintaining our composure. The girls have been good at learning some new stuff. They’re growing. I’m hoping we have enough time to grow to where we need to be.”
With Lauren Staples in the pitchers’ circle, that should be an advantage for the Tigers.
“If she stays healthy, she’ll take us as far as the rest of the team supports her,” Bjerklie said. “She understands, and the team understands, that she’s only one piece of the three phases of the game.
“Lauren has grown as a pitcher. She’s understanding how to be a pitcher instead of being a thrower. That’s a huge difference.”
Cherry finished the 2021 season with a 16-3 mark. Bjerklie is hoping that propels his team to the finals.
“We strengthened up our schedule, playing Greenway, Proctor and Hibbing,” Bjerklie said. “They’re in higher classes, and they will be competing in their sections. I want to thank them and wish them the best of luck in succeeding with their goals.
“That’s helped us. Hopefully, we’ve helped them.”
As for the Warriors and Nighthawks, the Tigers didn’t see either team this season.
According to Bjerklie, that doesn’t matter. He treats every team the same.
“All you can do is ask some of the other coaches as to what to expect,” Bjerklie said. “We have an idea as to what to expect, but we don’t take any team for granted. You can lose to a team that’s maybe not as good as you are because they can put some swings together.
“It’s a mental game, and it can turn on you quickly.”
