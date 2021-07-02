VIRGINIA — Growing up, Jack Toman remembers learning to love the game of football every Sunday, watching the Minnesota Vikings with his dad.
Now, the recently graduated Virginia quarterback is ready to take his love for the game to the next level, signing on to play for the College of St. Scholastica this upcoming season. Becoming infatuated with the game at a young age, Toman said it was those Sundays growing up that meant the most to him.
“That’s the No. 1 thing I remember,” Toman said. “Watching the Vikings with my dad. We’d do it every Sunday and that was just so special to me. I loved to watch it and that became a love for playing the game and it’s just grown from there.”
While Toman said the calls he was getting from schools during his senior year made the idea of playing college ball a reality, the idea itself started long ago.
“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been my favorite sport and it’s always been in the back of my head. At the beginning of the year, I started getting some calls from schools and that was the first time I really started to believe it could happen. I just sort of ran with the idea from there.”
What made Toman decide the Saints were the right fit for him? The quarterback had a wide variety of reasons.
“Scholastica is pretty close to home. It’s far enough away where I’m still on my own but I’m still close to my parents. They’ll get to come and watch the games.”
Another reason was the coaching staff that he said made the entire campus feel like home.
“I really liked the coaching staff there and they played a huge part in my decision. I got to the campus and right away it just felt like home. The coaches really reached out and made me feel welcome. They made me feel like this was something I wanted to be a part of.”
The idea of new, challenging experiences are also a factor for Toman. Moving out of his comfort zone and taking on the next level of life is something he looks forward to.
“I’m excited for new experiences, meeting new people and getting the whole college experience. Like I said, it’s close to home but not too close.”
Toman, who plans to study business management at the Duluth school, knows that he’ll have to improve his game if he hopes to compete at the next level, especially with CSS moving from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference to the more competitive Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference beginning this year. The idea of needing to work hard and step up only adds fuel to the quarterback’s fire.
“I’m really excited to start at the bottom of the ladder and climb my way back up. That’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. When you love a game like football and you want to keep playing, you know that you have to work harder and harder to make things happen.”
While his father may have played the biggest role in his love for the game, Toman says his success and opportunities to keep playing can be broadly attributed to his family as a whole. Signing in front of his family and close friends, Toman talked about how important his support system at home is.
“They’ve been huge. I’ve been very blessed to have two really amazing parents that love and care about me. They’ve been so huge in making all this happen. My whole family has been a huge support line for me that I can always go to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.