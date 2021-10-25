EVELETH – For the Rock Ridge football team, tonight’s playoff game against Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin is the start of a new season and the Wolverines want to make the best of it.
Coming in seeded fourth, Rock Ridge will host the No. 5 Titans tonight in Eveleth at 6 p.m. Ever since their 13-12 loss to Two Harbors in week two, the Wolverines have found themselves slotted into that fourth spot and are thankful the cards aligned to give them a home playoff game.
“We’ve had some bumps and bruises and ups and downs since that week two game,” co-head coach Sean Streier said Tuesday at practice. “So we’re happy to start with a 0-0 record in a new season. We want to take everything so far and put it all behind us and get ready for the next part of the season.”
Physically, the Wolverines believe they’re in a great spot with minimal injuries now that the postseason has started.
“We’re looking pretty good on that front,” Streier said. “We’ve had a few injuries but not nearly as many in years past. The guys are holding up well and that comes down to their weight training in the summer and building up muscle to protect their bodies.”
“There’s been a lot of preparation from key members of our team,” co-head coach Matt Anderson said. “We’ll need more of that from guys who want to be key players in the future. Overall, aside from some injuries maybe caused by inexperience and some concussions, we’re pretty healthy.”
Before Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert combined to form Rock Ridge, both the Blue Devils and the Golden Bears could expect to see the Titans on their regular season schedule. That was not the case this year, but that doesn’t mean the Wolverines aren’t going to be prepared.”
“We know what they’re going to give us,” Streier said. “It’s Greenway football. They like to run the ball and they’re a power running team. We know what to expect and it’s kind of nice to get to see them because we do have an idea of what they want to do. It’s a good change of pace compared to a lot of the teams we’ve seen this year.”
“Defensively, it’s going to be cover zero,” Anderson said. “They know what they are and that’s what their identity is. It’s the same across all three phases of the game. We just have to step up and be confident in what we know about them and take it to them at the same time.”
A matchup between the fourth and fifth seeds in Section 7AAA, getting the chance to play once more at home is a benefit no team would want to pass up.
“We have to take advantage of being on this field,” Streier said. “You only get four home games a year so you’re not guaranteed the fifth. We have the fifth home game and we have to show we deserve it.”
Rock Ridge’s last home game came on Oct. 8 in a homecoming loss to Cloquet. Returning to Moore Stadium for one final game, the Wolverines hope tonight’s game gives them some redemption.
“Our crowd wasn’t too into it at the homecoming,” Anderson said. “It was our biggest crowd of the season but it was the quietest. We’re hoping for a good turnout and for people to dress warm and come out and support us. There’s only so many games left on this field period so you need to take advantage of the home games you’re given.”
For the Rock Ridge seniors, the coaches said it’s clear what they need to do in order to make sure tonight isn’t their final game of football.
“Just bring your lunch pail and get to work,” Streier said. “That’s all you have to do.”
“Be leaders like you have been all season,” Anderson added. “Go out the way at home that you know you’re capable of and keep doing what you’re doing.”
