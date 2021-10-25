COLERAINE — Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football coach Mark Gibeau has been preparing this team all season long for the playoffs, and now, that time is here.
The No. 5 seeded Titans will travel to Eveleth to take on No. 4 Rock Ridge in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest, beginning at 6 p.m.
Both teams enter the game with 2-6 records, so it’s going to be a battle against the two former Iron Range Conference foes.
Gibeau is hoping that his young team has learned some valuable lesson during the 2021 season.
“We’ve improved a lot,” Gibeau said. “We got to play a lot of guys. We went through the same thing other teams go through with injuries and other stuff you have to deal with. We played more guys.
“You might lose because you’re short-handed, but they were gaining experience. Defensively, we’re getting better. We have more depth. We held Barnum to just 10 points,
and that’s an accomplishment. They put up some points against good teams.”
If Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin hopes to advance, the key is going to be defense.
“We’ve had so many ups-and-downs on offense, but our defense has been the most consistent part of our game,” Gibeau said. “That’s where we can relate.”
That defense will have to deal with the Wolverines’ balanced offense.
“They have a good mix,” Gibeau said. “They’re not a straight-come-right-at-you running team. They have more motion, more options, more outside runs, but they like to pass out of it, too, bringing in three wide receivers.
“We have to stop a little bit of their trap game, off tackle. We have to be able to stop the run with their different formations. We also have to lockdown with their wide receivers.
“We have to make them one-dimensional. We have to make them predictable with down-and-distance. We can help ourselves out that way.”
That means the Titans must control the line of scrimmage.
“They have to be able to hold their own and not get blown off the ball,” Gibeau said. “If we do that, we’ll be in good shape. If they win the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be a long night for us.
“They’re going to be bigger than us. That’s what we’ve known all year long, but they have the same offensive looks like Virginia used to run against us. We’re familiar with their style and what they want to do.”
Offensively, there’s one key for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“We have to protect the ball,” Gibeau said. “We can come out and dictate the play, thinking we’re making strides, thinking we have all of the momentum, then we turn the ball over.
“We have to be able to move the ball and control the clock to make sure our defense isn’t on the field a lot.”
Gibeau is hoping all of the experience his young team had during the season pays dividends in the postseason.
“That’s what we’ve told the kids,” Gibeau said. “We’ve spent the whole season getting ready. Now, you go at it, and hope you have enough experience. I hope our older guys play with a sense of urgency because it could be over.”
