COLERAINE — For the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team to be successful, the Titans have to play tough, hard-nosed football.
In the 2021 season, that has been lacking a little bit, so Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Mark Gibeau and his coaching staff have gone back to the basics.
When the Titans take on Mesabi East, beginning at 7 p.m. today in Aurora, Gibeau is hoping that typical Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin physicality returns against the Giants.
“We started setting that this week,” Gibeau said. “When you get into week four, and seeing that the hardest part of our schedule is over, they’re starting to understand the adjustment we’re making in practice.
“They’ve started clicking this week as to what we want to do, and how we’re going about doing it. Hopefully, we come out and play physically against this team. We’re trying to sell that to the kids. That’s what we hang our hat on.”
Mesabi East is 3-0 this season, having scored 100 points in the process.
It’ll take a physical game by the Titans because the Giants will show a lot of different looks in the game.
“They’ve run the same stuff as in the past, so we have to be able to pick up their backs in their backfield passing game,” Gibeau said.
More importantly, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin must do a better job of tackling.
“They had some good running backs, and they were tough to take down,” Gibeau said. “It was our execution. When we watched the film, a lot of the time we got them in the backfield or on the line of scrimmage, but we didn’t wrap up.
“We could have made tackles for one-yard gains, but instead, those gains turned into 10 yards. That was too much to overcome.”
On the other side of the ball, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has only scored 20 points in three games.
Gibeau has to get that offense clicking, and sooner rather than later.
“We did move the ball in the second half against Moose Lake,” Gibeau said. “Moose Lake threw everything at us on defense, and that was tough for our younger guys. We’ve simplified stuff to be able to move the ball a little bit here-and-there.
“We had too many mistakes. Hopefully, we can find that scoring way. It’s there. It’s about executing. We have to score when we get our chances to score, especially when we get into the red zone.”
Turnovers haven’t been a big issue for the Titans, but on a possible scoring drive, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin did lose a fumble in a two-score game at the time.
“We can’t turn the ball over,” Gibeau said. “We’re not at that point in our offense where we’re scoring 30 or 40 points a game. We can’t give up the ball when we get a chance to score.”
No matter what, it all comes to physicality.
“We’re playing hard defensively,” Gibeau said. “We’ve played a tough schedule so far. The teams we’ve played against are 8-1. They’re some of the best teams around the area.
“We have to start making our push, and the kids are believing in that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.