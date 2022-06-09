ST. MICHAEL — Taevon Wells of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin got the No. 1 seed in the 400 at the State Class A Track and Field Preliminary Meet Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School

Wells will head into the finals with a time of 49.68.

The Titans also got their 4x200 relay qualified for the finals as Gaige Waldvogel, Bodie Jorgenson, Justice Rebrovich and Taevon Wells ran a time of 1:33.92 for the eighth-seeded time in the event.

In the 3200, Connor Thoennes ran a 10:17.03 to place 14th.

In other results, in the 110 hurdles, Shane Zancauske of Chisholm saw his season come to an end with a time of 16.96 to place 17th.

The Mesabi East 4x200 team of Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Elli Theel and Lindsey Baribeau was disqualified during the event.

In the 4x100, Meyer, Forsline, Baribeau and Theel ran a time of 51.24 for 10th place.

Bodie Jorgenson placed 13th in the 400 with a time of 52.91.

Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East was 16th in the 800 with a time of 2:26.52.

In the girls high jump, Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard placed 10th at a height of 5-feet.

The Mesabi East girls 4x400 placed 14th with a time of 4:14.76.

Some area results were not completed when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.

