COLERAINE — If Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football coach Mark Gibeau knows anything, he knows that Pequot Lakes is the real deal.
The Patriots are 6-2 on the season, and picked up the No. 2 seed in the Section 7AAA playoffs.
That’s the team the Titans will be facing today when they hit the road to take on Pequot Lakes, beginning at 6 p.m.
“It’s going to be a tall task, with them being the No. 2 seed and having played a tough schedule,” Gibeau said. “But it’s playoffs. It’s high-school football, so you never know.”
The only problem for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin is injuries.
Gibeau said Carter Cline will be back, but Gage Roberts won’t be able to make the game.
“We’re still banged up with some key injuries,” Giebeau said. “Getting Carter back helps with the offense, and we hope to use him on defense, too. That would be a huge bonus. We played without Gage last week, so that’s been tough, too.”
With those injuries, Gibeau has been relying on some younger players to step up and fill some key roles.
“It’s been a lot for them,” Gibeau said. “They’re starting to understand it, but you don’t get a lot of reps in eight games to get up to game speed. We take one-play-at-a-time, one-game-at-a-time, then we correct the mistakes and keep going at it.”
Injuries or not, the Titans will have to deal with a Patriots’ quarterback, who is adept at both running and passing.
“They’re a good football team with a good quarterback,” Gibeau said. “He throws the ball well. They run a spread offensive, and they like to throw it, but he can run it, too. They have a lot of athletes on the field.
“That’s why they’re successful.”
What kind of pressure will that put on Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s defense?
“We’re hoping to get to that quarterback quickly,” Gibeau said. “We have to keep his passes short. We don’t want to give up the big play. For us, you hope the weather isn’t good for throwing the ball.
“We need to get them out of their comfort zone, which is throwing the ball. We have to take that away from them, and force them to run.”
The best way to keep Pequot Lakes’ offense off the field would be for the Titans’ offense to get some sustained drives.
“Offensively, we can use that as our defense if we can hang on to the ball and keep it away from them,” Gibeau said. “To keep them off of the field, we have to sustain a running game.
“I would like to go right at them. They play a lot of teams that spread it out. I’d like to power it, grind it and get three-yards a pop.”
The task might seem tall, but Gibeau knows his team has what it takes to get the job done.
“We’ll tell the kids that we’ve played some tough teams this year in Deer River and Moose Lake,” Gibeau said. “We played with those teams, at times. They have to believe that they can do it.
“That’s the biggest message we can give them. High school kids can get into a rut and believe they can’t do it, but stranger things have happened. You have to go out and believe. You never know what’s going to happen.”
