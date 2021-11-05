COLERAINE — When Herb Brooks coached the 1980 men’s United States hockey team to the gold medal, one of his famous quotes was, ‘You play for the name on the front of the jersey, not on the back.’
That’s the exact same philosophy that Will Floersheim uses for his Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country team.
Individual glory is great, but it takes a team to accomplish those goals.
That’s how the Titans will be looking at it today when they take part in the State Class A boys race, which begins at noon at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
It will be the seventh-straight appearance at state for the Titans. It was the fourth section title for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
A prime example of that was Geno Urhbom. He won multiple section and state titles, but to get to state, it took more than his success to get there.
“All of those years, the talk was about Geno,” Floersheim said. “We got nothing but questions about him. Our kids understood that and I know that they loved Geno, but it was five boys that ran well to take the team to state.
“He couldn’t do that on his own. Our focus has been getting G/N-K to state. What people miss is he was a part of a good program. We talk about the team before any individual. Our kids understand and embrace it. It’s about the name on the front of our jersey.”
That’s not lost on either of the two seniors, Daniel Olson and Connor Thoennes.
“That’s how it’s always been,” Olson said. “There’s a lot of team focus. In the past, we’ve tried to bring that together. Our top seven runners were all within one minute of each other, which we’ve never had before.
“For the younger kids to step up, that was huge. We had the two twins (Brayden and Bryce Nielsen) and Ryle Koran step up. We weren’t sure where they were going to end up, but we could have never predicted they would be running as they are now.”
Thoennes was just as impressed as Olson about the performance of the team.
“As a team, that helped take a lot of stress off us individually,” Thoennes said. “Those guys helped a lot this year. They helped Daniel and I, showing how much they cared about the team and program.
“They gave it their all to get us seniors down there one more time.”
Floersheim, for one, took note of how valuable both Olson and Thoennes were this season.
“They were absolutely great, day in, day out,” Floersheim said. “They had a chip on their shoulder. They’ve done everything we asked of them, year in, year out. Their expectations were sky high, and they embraced it.
“Daniel and Connor have done well for so long, and it’s at the end of the road for them. They set a good example for the younger kids. Now, they have to pick up that torch and carry it forward. It’s tough losing good seniors.”
For Olson, this is his fifth trip to state. He wants to make a positive experience for his younger teammates.
“I’m going to do my best to help them through it,” Olson said. “That’s what the older guys did for me.”
Thoennes is making his fourth trip to the state.
“It means a lot to me being able to make it down there my senior year,” Thoennes said. “It shows how good our program has been. It means a lot to me to be able to put my name out there as one of the leaders that has made our program so good.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has nothing left to prove.
“The kids have a high bar,” Floersheim said. “Once you get to state, everybody is good. I tell them that out of the 16 teams, if we make it into the top 10, that’s a good year. They want to do that, and set the bar a little higher than that.”
How high is that bar set?
“It crosses my mind a little bit to personally finish out my career on a high note,” Thoennes said. “It’s not at the front of my mind, but I want to help the guys crack into the top five. What can I do to help us place well as a team?”
