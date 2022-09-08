COLERAINE — Other than falling in the game, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football coach Mark Gibeau liked the way they played against Deer River last week.
The Titans played solid defense, limiting the Warriors to just 16 points.
Offensively, however, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin didn’t up up any points, so that was a point of emphasis this week in practice.
Gibeau is hoping all of that pays off when his team hosts Hinckley-Finlayson, beginning at 7 p.m. at Dixon-Barle Field.
Gibeau made some minor adjustments on defense, but offensively, that was a bigger fix.
“I thought our defense played well,” Gibeau said. “We shored up our pass coverage a little bit, but I was happy with the run defense. We neutralized a good Deer River team for most of the game.
“Offensively, the biggest thing is finishing drives, making that play. We moved the ball, especially early on, but we have to keep running the ball as the game goes on. They made their adjustments, and it got harder to run the ball, which hampers our offense.”
Gibeau did get good quarterback play our of Derek Gibeau, and Aidan Duffy had some nice runs from scrimmage.
“I thought Derek played well,” Gibeau said. “He went beyond our expectations. He was a back-up last year. He never took a varsity snap. He was able to complete some passes. He did what we asked him to do — manage a football game.”
That running game, however, needs to get shored up.
“We need to establish the line of scrimmage,” Gibeau said. “Deer River controlled that as the game went on. When they’re in our backfield, it’s hard to find holes for the running backs.
“We need to have good control of that from the beginning of the game. It’s fun when you do that.”
Defensively, the Titans will see three running backs in Hinckley-Finlayson’s backfield.
“They’re going to come out with power,” Gibeau said. “They have three running backs, and double tight ends. They have a lot of power, a lot of crosses and misdirection. Our defense has to be disciplined.
“We have to do our assignments. We need to control the line of scrimmage.”
Offensively, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will try to be as balanced as it can be.
“We can’t get one-dimensional,” Gibeau said. “We have to keep them off balance, keep them guessing as to what we’re going to be doing.
“We can move the ball, but we have to finish drives. If we get pushed back, it’s going to be a long night.”
