HIBBING — Eathen Newman was a last-minute replacement, but he filled his role nicely.
Newman rapped out four hits, including a three-run home run as Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated Hibbing 11-7 Friday at Al Nyberg Field.
Aside from the home run, Newman also had two doubles and a single as the Titans avenged an earlier loss to the Bluejackets.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin finished with a total of 14 hits much to the pleasure of Coach Ben Sletten.
“The bats came alive today,” Sletten said. “It was good to see, and it wasn’t just for an inning or two. They kept it up the whole, and with different pitchers. You could see their approach.
“They were focused at the plate. They were handling different pitches. They had productive at bats. That’s how you want to drive in runs. We gave up some runs, but they swung the bat well, too.”
It also helped that the Titans jumped on Hibbing starting pitcher Keeghan Fink for three runs in the first inning.
Ezra Carlson had the big hit with a two-run triple, then he scored on a throwing error.
The Titans then added three more runs in the third when Newman hit his home run to make it 6-0.
The Bluejackets helped Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s cause by committing four errors in the first three innings.
“You would like to be playing good baseball going into the playoffs, but I can’t say we’re doing that right now,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “The good news is the playoffs are a brand-new season, and anything can happen.
“We didn’t exactly play the cleanest game today. Offensively, we had our moments, but we left a lot of guys on base.”
Hibbing did make an attempt to comeback as it scored three times in the third on an RBI double by Logan Gietzen, a sacrifice fly by Luke Nelson and a Titan error, but Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin got one those runs back in the fourth on an RBI double by Carter Cline.
The Bluejackets responded again in their half of the fourth by loading the bases with no outs.
Beau Frider reached on an error, then two wild pitches and a throwing error later, he scored. Josh Kivela walked, and Dane Mammenga walked. Brayden Boyer laid down a bunt to fill those bases.
Kivela scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Gietzen, but two strikeouts ended the threat.
The Titans responded again with two runs in the fifth after an error and an RBI groundout by Westin Smith and it was 9-5.
The Bluejackets’ biggest threat came in the sixth when they loaded the bases again, with no out, but the only run they got was on an RBI single by Gietzen.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin forced two runners out at the plate to keep the damage to a minimum.
“We dribbled two balls back to the infield, hitting them about 45-feet,” Wetzel said. “ Right now, we’re not playing very-good baseball, or at least complete baseball. We have to figure that out before Tuesday.”
Sletten said that was the turning point in the game
“That can deflate a team,” Sletten said. “In every-other inning, we kept hitting the ball with guys in scoring position.”
Doing that is something Sletten has been waiting for all season long.
“We usually respond late and by that time, the damage has already been done,” Sletten said. “There’s been times when we tack on four or fives runs late in the game, but it’s not enough.
“That was the key to the game. I told them to get on top early, swing the bats early and get yourselves a lead and make this game more comfortable defensively.”
The Titans did add two more runs in the seventh as Cole Donahue hit an RBI single, and the other run scored on a wild pitch, but Hibbing loaded the bases with no out in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bluejackets only got one run out of the deal on a double by Mammenga.
“They definitely hit the ball today,” Wetzel said. “They swung it better than we did and more consistently. We were fortunate to have an opportunity late based on how well they were swinging it.
“At the end of the day, they played a better game than we did. We didn’t hang too many zeros today. Every time we’d get back in it, we’d give it back. In the seventh, we were hoping to keep them to that three-run lead, and they snuck a few more out. It wasn’t good enough today.”
Matthias Macknight started for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. He went three innings, giving up three hits, striking out four and walking six. Ezra Carlson tossed four innings, allowing five hits. He fanned three and walked two.
Fink went four innings, allowing eight hits. Logan Maxwell tossed 2.1 innings, giving up four hits and striking out one. Gietzen worked .2 innings, allowing two hits and walking two.
South Ridge 4
Hibbing 1
ALBORN — Petrasky and Bennett combined on a five-hitter as the Panthers beat the Bluejackets Thursday.
Petrasky struck out seven in six innings of work. He walked two, giving up three hits. Bennett gave up three hits.
Josh Kivela, Dane Mammenga and Brayden Boyer had the hits.
Luke Nelson worked six innings, giving up four hits, striking out three and walking two.
Olson had two hits and an RBI for South Ridge.
Cherry 5
Barnum 3
CHERRY — Beau Barry tossed seven innings of four-hit ball as the Tigers beat the Bombers Thursday.
Barry struck out 16 hitters, walking three.
Cherry only had seven hits, and Noah Asuma had two of them, including a home run. Barry also had two hits.
Salzer had two hits for Barnum.
Rosenau worked five innings, allowing seven hits, striking out four and walking four. Gilbertson tossed one inning. He struck out two and walked one.
