COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football may have lost to Rush City last week, but the Titans took a couple of steps forward.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Mark Gibeau liked the way his offense performed in the game, but there were times when the Titans couldn’t get the bal linto the end zone.
Gibeau is hoping his team can find a little more success in the red zone today when Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin hosts International Falls, beginning at 7 p.m. at Dixon-Barle Field.
Had the Titans been able to finish drives, that game against the Tigers would have had a much-different outcome.
“We played well in the first half,” Gibeau said. “We had a lead halfway through the second quarter, then we had a key injury, and that kind of sealed our fate. I was pleased with how we played in that first half.
“We gave one big play, and that’s how they got the lead going into the second half.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will need that same kind of offensive effort against the Broncos.
“We still have to be able to attack,” Gibeau said. “I was pleased with how we handled the blitz up front. We stalled inside the 20. We had our chances. We moved the ball. We mixed it up with passing and running.
“Our offensive game… I was OK with how we played, but we didn’t get the big scores when we needed them.”
Gibeau knows that International Falls will try to stop the Titans’ running game, so Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin may have to go in a different direction.
“We’ll have to try and keep them off balance,” Gibeau said. “We have to keep them guessing as to what we’re doing. The last couple of weeks, we’ve been moving the ball up and down the field.
“We have to get grittier at the end, putting points up on the board.”
When the Broncos have the ball, the Titans’ defensive backs will be put to the test.
“They like to throw the ball,” Gibeau said. “Against Hinckley-Finlayson, they had them on their heels for most of the game. They picked them apart. For us, we have to put pressure on them.
“We have to play more aggressive on defense, which means we have to control the line of scrimmage. We have to get penetration, but we also have to find the ball if they start running it.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin can’t give the Broncos’ quarterback more than six or seven seconds in the pocket.
“We have to make them play quick, and get the ball out of his hands,” Gibeau said. “That will help our defensive backs. We have to put pressure on their offense. That’s what we want to do.”
