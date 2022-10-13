COLERAINE — Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football coach Mark Gibeau couldn’t have scripted last week’s game with International Falls any better.
The Titans scored on their first two drives, so the offense was clicking, but the Titans’ defense started to struggle in a 19-12 loss to the Broncos.
Gibeau is hoping his team can put together a complete game on both sides of the ball as Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin takes on Crosby-Ironton, beginning at 7 p.m. on the Rangers’ home field.
The flipped was switched in the second half.
“It was a great start for us, but defensively, we blew a lot of assignments,” Gibeau said. “We struggled with bad tackling in the first half, but in the second half, we played well defensively.
“Our offense stalled out. That sums up our season — inconsistency. That’s what it’s been like. We show well for a quarter or two, then we play poorly for a quarter or two. I’m hoping we can put together a whole game.”
As the Titans get ready to take on Crosby-Ironton, Gibeau knows the weather will play a factor in the outcome of the game.
He also knows the best way to handle the weather.
“It’ll be tough on both teams, so we might have to be one-dimensional and run the ball, then be opportunistic if we throw it,” Gibeau said. “They will do the same thing. Like us, they’ve been inconsistent.
“They’ve played well, then they’ve put the ball on the ground. We have to answer the bell.”
That means Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s offensive line will be put to the test.
“For the most part, I’ve been happy with the way the line has been blocking,” Gibeau said. “What’s been killing us are penalties. We’ll have a false start, which will kill a drive. We’re not at the caliber to take a five-yard penalty.
“If we’re driving, we’ll get a holding or a false start penalty, and that stalls out our drive.
“It’s been a hindrance for us. We have to eliminate those to be successful.”
Defensively, Gibeau said it will be imperative to stop the Rangers’ running attack.
“They’re going to give us a pro formation, with different looks out of that,” Gibeau said. “Their fullback is a good ballplayer. We have to stop him. They will also us a little bit of an option, so we have to be prepared for everything.
“The key will be to stop that fullback, stop their running game and put it in the hands of somebody else.”
No matter how it plays out, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin must get things moving in a positive way heading into the postseason.
“We’re playing a lot of first-year players because we have guys out that we don’t know if we’re going to get them back,” Gibeau said. “These young guys have to step up. They have a few games under their belt.
“They have to play like they’ve been there before.
