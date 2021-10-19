COLERAINE — Things might be starting to click for the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team.
The Titans, who have been in some close battles this season, had been riding a four-game losing streak, but last week, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin snapped that skid with a 22-6 win over Crosby-Ironton.
That win, according to Titan coach Mark Gibeau, took a lot of weight off of the shoulders of his team.
“It was huge for us,” Gibeau said. “It should give us some confidence. We’ve had so many close games where we thought we should have had, then the outlook on the season is different.
“Hopefully, this gets us back on track heading toward the playoffs.”
Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin didn’t exactly light up early in the Rangers’ game.
“We started off slow,” Gibeau said. “The weather played into that, but I’m glad the kids responded in the second half. The biggest thing that led to that victory is we took care of the ball.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about. If you can control the ball and hang on to the ball, you have a good chance to win a game.”
The Titans’ running game struggled to get going last week, then Gibeau used senior Cade Predovich, and it took off from there.
“We’ve been using a lot of younger running backs, with less experience,” Gibeau said. “Cade came in and gave us a bright spot back there. We made some plays, and got them to turn the ball over.
“Our defense shut them down after that. We only gave up one big play that led to a score. After that, we made them grind it out. Our defense held.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will need that same kind of defensive effort against the Bombers.
“They’re a good football team,” Gibeau said. “They will give us a lot of different looks, different formations. They set stuff up nicely, so the biggest thing for us is how to adjust and get set for their wide variety of formations.
“They do a lot of double tight ends, double-wing and trips. They’re all over the spectrum in what they want to do.”
Reading their assignments will be a key factor in the game.
“It’s all about getting lined up to what they want to run,” Gibeau said. “They can run three or four plays out of each formation. We need to get lined up in the right spots, and key in on that. We have to make those adjustments before the ball is snapped.”
Offensively, the key for Titans is to be ready from the opening the snap.
“We have to start the game quicker,” Gibeau said. “We can’t have such a slow start. We have to come out and move the ball right away. Our offense is coming around. We struggled to put the ball into the end zone at the beginning of the season.
“The last couple of weeks, we’ve been averaging 24 points per game. We’re moving the ball, and the defense is coming around. We want to keep that going, and have everything clicking for playoffs.”
