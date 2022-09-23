COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team took one step forward and one step back last week against Moose Lake-Willow River.

The Titans’ offense got back on track after getting shutout by Hinckley-Finlayson two weeks ago, but the defense allowed 48 points to a strong Rebels’ team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments