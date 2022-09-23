COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team took one step forward and one step back last week against Moose Lake-Willow River.
The Titans’ offense got back on track after getting shutout by Hinckley-Finlayson two weeks ago, but the defense allowed 48 points to a strong Rebels’ team.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Mark Gibeau and his staff went back to work on the basics as they prepare their team to take on Mesabi East, beginning at 7 p.m. at Dixon-Barle Field.
If the Titans want any success, the defensive effort must be better.
“Moose Lake overwhelmed us with their offense, so we had to make some corrections to slow teams down,” Gibeau said. “We’re hoping that comes around. We didn’t play too bad the week before, so maybe this was more of a fluke than anything.
“We do have to be more aggressive on defense. We have to get better there. When we play teams with a good offense, we have to be able to neutralize them. We did for a while last week, but it was too much to overcome.”
That defense will be put to the test against the Giants.
“They use a lot of motion, and they do a lot of crosses with their backs,” Gibeau said. “They use a belly series, so they can use their speed. They will come at us, so we have to funnel them to our tackers, if we can.
“They want to use their speed to get out. They’re not going to throw a ton, but we have to make them predictable offensively.”
Offensively, the Titans did score 14 points last week, so the offense is starting to click.
“We had a game plan to control the ball and run the clock, but at the same time, we moved it,” Gibeau said. “We stalled twice inside the 20, but we moved the ball. We’re not going to have long touchdown runs, so we have to be methodical.
“We put up 14, but we need more than that to win a football game. We blocked better, and our backs ran harder. Hopefully, that gives us some confidence moving forward. We have to keep getting better.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will need to be better to beat Mesabi East.
“They will be a good team,” Gibeau said. “They’ve been good the last few years. It will be a good, tight battle, but we’re looking to get win No. 1.”
