NASHWAUK — Being a new program, there was going to be some growing pains, and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball coach Ben Sletten knew it.
The Titans did go through some tough times, but now, they’re on the right track as they get set to play Pine City, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field in Hibbing in a first-round Section 7AA contest today.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin finished 6-10 this season and got the 10th seed in the tourney. The Dragons are the No. 7 seed.
“We had our ups and down,” Sletten said. “We had some moments where we played well. The ability was there, but we would make mistakes early. We fell into a funk, especially playing a lot of games in a short amount of time.
“In our last couple of games, we’ve been playing good baseball. We’re hitting the ball better, we’re throwing strikes and we’re making plays. We need to keep that momentum going into the playoffs.”
Part of that success comes on the pitching mound where Mathias Neumeyer, Ezra Carlson, Ethan Ambuehl and Matthias Macknight are becoming more consistent.
“They have done a good job working on their pitch locations and throwing strikes,” Sletten said. “They’re not there to strike everybody out. They have a defense to back them up.
“We have a lot of guys that are able to do the job.”
Offensively, the Titans are starting to round into shape.
“After Friday (an 11-7 win over Hibbing), I’m optimistic,” Sletten said. “Everyone hit the ball. They’re hitting the ball hard. They’re squaring it up, and putting the ball in play. It’s great to see that.
“Hopefully, we can roll that over into today’s game.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s defense is also starting to mature.
“We have confidence going into the playoffs,” Sletten said. “Our minds are in the right place. We’re executing with confidence, knowing we can make a play when we need to. It’s all about making the routine play.
“Doing that gives you confidence to make those other plays that can shutdown a team when you do that.”
The Titans and Pine City haven’t met this season, so Sletten said it will be interesting to see where the Dragons are at.
How should that affect Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin?
“It’s baseball,” Sletten said. “Every day is different. Ultimately, it comes down to how we play, hit, pitch and pick up the ball. Our plan is to shoot strikes, and get our bats rolling early. If they do that, it takes away some of the stress.
“Early in the game, they have to focus on picking up the ball, hitting the ball and throwing strikes. I want them to put together a good game, and play at their best level. If they do that, it’ll give them the opportunity to win and have some fun doing that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.