COLERAINE — No one can say that the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team has played a light schedule.
The Titans, who are 1-4, have played five teams with a combined 21-3 record.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin gets a little reprieve from that today when they travel to International Falls to take on the 0-5 Broncos beginning at 7 p.m.
Titan coach Mark Gibeau didn’t see his team back down to anyone of those teams, which included Deer River, Hinckley-Finlayson, Moose Lake-Willow River, Mesabi East and Rush City.
“It’s been disheartening for the kids, but we try to keep it in perspective,” Gibeau said. “We played well in parts of those games, and hung in there with some good football teams.
“We made some mistakes and good teams punish you. It’s tough to bounce back from that against good teams. I do feel like we’re getting better, but we do need a win to be a spark plug for us.”
Could that win come against International Falls?
Even though the Broncos are winless on the season, Gibeau is all too familiar with those Titan and International Falls matchups in the past.
“We’ve had a history with this team,” Gibeau said. “We’ve had close games. We’ve traded off wins over the past years. Anything can happen. I don’t care what they’re record is, it’s a tough place to play when you go to the Falls.”
In no way can the Titans take the Broncos lightly.
“We told the guys that they’re looking at us as a 1-4 team,” he said. “We’ve struggled with success. This is their chance to pick up a win, so we’ll get the best that they have. We have to take care of ourselves when it’s all said and done. We don’t care who we’re playing.
“We have to fix our house and straighten things up.”
On offense, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has worked things out.
The Titans put up 30 points against the Tigers last week.
“That part is encouraging,” Gibeau said. “We moved the ball against a team that has given up no points. Turnovers killed us. Against a good football team, we found a way to put up 30.
“We’ve gotten more basic in practice, correcting our blocking scheme. We have a more disciplined running games. We’ll focus on that, then throw it when we need to. There’s not going to be much change in our approach. Our kids know and understand what we’re trying to do now.”
Defensively, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will see a different offense this time around.
“It’ll be different than what we’ve faced the last couple of weeks, going toe-to-toe with a team,” Gibeau said. “Falls will spread you out. They’re a throwing-type offense. That will be different for the kids.
“They’re excited to see something different. We’ll have to take away their passing game by taking away their top receiver. They also have a read option with their quarterback. Our defensive ends will have to do a good job containing them.”
