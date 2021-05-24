CHISHOLM — Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin came away with wins in both the boys’ and girls’ events Friday at the Chisholm Invite, while Rock Ridge grabbed second place in both.
G/N-K eked out a victory in the girls’ competition over the Wolverines, 96.5-94. Deer River/Northland was third at 29.5 and Chisholm was fourth at 29.0.
In the boys’ meet, the Titans cruised to the win, 1126.5 to 84.16 over Rock Ridge. DR/N was third at 27 and Chisholm was fourth at 12.33.
GNK was led by Brooke Petrich’s tie for the win in the 200 meters in 29.15 seconds. Chisholm’s Hailey Johnson earned a first-place tie in the event with the same time.
The Titans’ Claire Clusiau claimed victory in the 400 meters (1:09.43), and GNK also took the top spot in the 800 meters with Lola Champlin’s time of 14:43.11, while teammate Baylie Norris was second at 14:43.76. In the 1600 meters Emma Williams of GNK won the event at 5:58.66. The Titan’s Kaitlin Olson won the 3200 meters in 13:50.00.
In the 4x400 meter relay, GNK’s team of Layla Miskovich, Champlin, Norris and Williams crossed first in a time of 4:48.91.
Other first-place GNK finishes went to Williams, Champlin, Clusiau and Norris in the 4x800 meter relay (11:03.80); Emmalee Oviatt in the shot put (35 feet, 10.5 inches); and Oviatt in the discus (87 feet, 0 inches).
Rock Ridge picked up wins in the 100 meter hurdles from Maija Rantala (19.41); and Jennie Krause in the 300 meter hurdles (51.53). The Wolverines also took the top spot in the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay. Maggie Landwer, Elli Jankila, Krause and Ava Fink crossed first in the 4x100 relay (53.24), while Ashley Dahl, Cassy Maus, Jacque Hoag and McKendrick Landwer won the 4x200 (1:59.70).
The Wolverines’ Maggie Landwer won the pole vault with a mark of 9 feet, 0 inches, and Jankila won both the long jump (15 feet, 1 inch) and the triple jump (32 feet, 5 inches).
For the Bluestreaks, Tresa Baumgard cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump.
Second-place finishes went to Layla Rajkovich of Chisholm in the 400 meters (1:10.19); Kaari Harsila of Rock Ridge in the 1600 meters (5:58.91); and Karly Mann of GNK in the 3200 meters (14:22.03); Kaylee Kangas of GNK in the 300 hurdles (55.98); GNK (Frankie Cuellar, Clusiau, Petrich, Miskovich) in the 4x100 relay (54.06); RR’s Jolie Stocke, Emma Crum, Hannah Weston, and Addison Johnson in the 4x400 relay (5:01.47); and RR’s Avah kraushaar, Harsila, Mia Stark and Nora Stark in the 4x800 relay (11:19.34)
Second-place finishes in the field events went to Cuellar in the shot put (27 feet, 11 inches); McKendrick Landwer of RR in the discus (74 feet, 9.5 inches); RR’s Emma Crum in the pole vault (8 feet, 0 inches); Clusiau in the long jump (14 feet, 7 inches); and Abby Thompson of Chisholm in the triple jump (29 feet, 10 inches);
Third-place finishes went to Rajkovich in the 200 meters (29.74); GNK’s Rianna Nugent in the 400 meters (1:10.23); RR’s Mia Stark in the 800 meters (14:44.50); RR’s Nora Stark in the 1600 meters (5:59.78); RR’s Becca Kowalski in the 3200 meters (15:06.00); GNK’s Ellie peterson in the 100 hurdles (21.27); RR’s Maija Rantala in the 300 hurdles (59.74); Chisholm’s Alexis MacMillan, Thompson, Rajkovich and Johnson in the 4x100 relay (1:10.70); GNK’s Corinne Hubbard, Alissa Yanez, Katelyn Kinkel and Kaylee Kangas in the 4x200 relay (2:05.63); and RR’s Jillian Zeider, Kraushaar, Mia Stark and Nora Stark in the 4x400 relay (5:12.03).
Third-place finishes in the field events went to RR’s Kenzie Rasmussen in the discus (74 feet, 5.5 inches; Miskovich in the triple jump (28 feet, 3 inches).
----
On the boys’ side, GNK got first-places finishes from Isaiah Austad in the 100 meters (11.57); Austad in the 200 meters (24.39); Geno Uhrbom in the 1600 (4:38.56); Jajuan Hall in the 110 hurdles (17.21); Hall in the 300 hurdles (44.08); the 4x100 relay of Brock Stram, Justice Rebrovich, Taevon Wells and Hall (45.02); the 4x400 relay of Austad, Bodie Jordenson, Wells, and Uhrbom (3:38.81); the 4x800 relay of Weston Marx, Benjamin Plackner, Connor Thoennes and Daniel Olson (8:53.00); Mason Marx in the shot put (41 feet, 10.5 inches); Michael Butterfiled in the pole vault (9 feet, 9 inches); Jorgenson in the long jump (16 feet, 9 inches).
Rock Ridge’s first-place finishes went to Cameron Stocke in the 400 meters (51.07); Stocke in the 3200 meters (10:04.12); Ethan Zlimen, Jake Burress, Josh Creer-Oberstar and Stocke in the 4x200 relay (1:37.56); Riley Krenz in the discus (124 feet, 9.5 inches); and Creer-Oberstar in the high jump (6 feet, 5 inches).
Chisholm was led by Charlie Thompson, who took first place in the triple jump (35 feet, 6 inches).
GNK picked up runner-up finishes from Stram in the 100 meters (12.34); Rebrovich in the 200 meters (24.94); Uhrbom in the 400 meters (53.20); Butterfield in the 1600 meters (4:44.81); Olson in the 3200 meters (10:45.34); the 4x200 relay of Stram, Riley Haugen, Rebrovich and Wells (1:39.04); Mason Marx in the discus (114 feet, 10 inches); Austad in the high jump (5 feet, four inches); Olson in the long jump (16 feet, 4 inches); and Oskar Jenson in the triple jump (34 feet, 10 inches).
Rock Ridge got second-place finishes from the 4x100 relay of Zlimen, Karson Sortedahl, Burress and Creer-Oberstar (47.16); the 4x400 relay of Owen Engel, Ryan Herberg, Dakota Jerde and Nolin Cope-Robinson (3:56.50); the 4x800 relay of Dallas Hammer, Engel, Anthony Hecimovich and Connor Matschiner (9:42.00); Isaac Flatley in the shot put (41 feet, 9.5 inches; Creer-Oberstar in the pole vault (9 feet, 0 inches); and Sortedahl in the long jump (16 feet, 4 inches).
GNK scored third-place finishes from Haugen in the 100 meters (12.51); Hunter Milstead in the 1600 meters (5:09.86); Connor Thoennes in the 3200 meters (11:17.84); John Duffy, Brayden Austad, Hayden Clow and Milstead in the 4x400 relay (4:09.56); and Maverick Simpson in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
The Wolverines recorded third-place finishes from Sortedahl in the 200 meters (25.47); the 4x200 relay of Sawyer Williams, Gabe Saatela, Gage Thielbar and Chance Sandnas (1:55.58); Jonah Aluni in the discus (108 feet, 9.5 inches); Dakota Jerde and Ryan Herberg, whole tied for third in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches).
Chisholm brought home third-place finishes from the 4x100 relay of Sean Conner, Thompson, Hayden Roche and Gavin Thompson (50.68); Charlie Thompson in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches); and Jesse Covell in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
