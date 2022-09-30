COLERAINE — After picking up their first win last week against Mesabi East, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team has a new-found enthusiasm.

Titans’ coach Mark Gibeau is hoping that morale continues into today when Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin travels to Rush City to take on the Tigers in a 7 p.m. contest.

