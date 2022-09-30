COLERAINE — After picking up their first win last week against Mesabi East, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team has a new-found enthusiasm.
Titans’ coach Mark Gibeau is hoping that morale continues into today when Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin travels to Rush City to take on the Tigers in a 7 p.m. contest.
The Titans played solid defense in the 14-12 win over the Giants.
“We played better defensively,” Gibeau said. “We made some adjustments after giving up too early scores. The kids gained some confidence after winning the game, but this is going to be a tough match with Rush City.
“They’re a good team. They’re 4-0, but hopefully, we have that confidence going into this game. The kids feel like we have a good shot at knocking them off.”
The Tigers’ defense has given up 7.5 points per game this season, so Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s offense will be put to the test.
“We’ll have to be able to mix it up,” Gibeau said. “They come at you hard. They’re quick laterally. They have good football players. We’ll have to run and pass to keep them guessing.
“We ran the ball against Mesabi East. We’ll have to continue to do that, and improve on that part of the game. They play five- and four-man fronts, and they send a lot of linebackers. We have to get them out of their comfort zone. That should open things up.”
When Rush City has the ball, the Titans will be looking at a double-tight, pro-formation, which uses the option.
“This is our first look at the option this year,” Gibeau said. “We have to be disciplined on defense. They have to do their job. It’s assignment football. They’re looking for someone who’s not doing their assignment.
“We’ve stressed that all we, and hopefully, it pays off today, but their running back and quarterback will put us to the test. If we don’t push back, it’ll be a long night. If we control the line of scrimmage, we’ll be right there.”
The biggest thing, however, is more improvement.
“We’re coming around,” Gibeau said. “They’re starting to understand our concepts that we’re trying to get through to them. We’re playing better as a team. I can see that both offensively and defensively.
“We’re not relying on the same guy every night. It’s been the next-guy-up mentality, and that’s been encouraging. The line understands their blocking schemes, which has led to us scoring points the last couple of weeks. We may have scored more barring the weather last week.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.