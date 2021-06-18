ST. MICHAEL — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys track team placed 18th at the State Class A Track and Field Meet held Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Titans scored 17 points compared to 42 for first place Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta.
According to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Will Floersheim, it wasn’t the way they wanted to end the season, but the experience was worth the trip there.
“We had a great year,” Floersheim said. “The kids came down there and got experience. I don’t know if they performed as well as they would have wanted to perform, but they gave us everything they had.
“I’m proud of them for that.”
Individually, Geno Uhrbom placed third in the 3200 on Thursday with a time of 9:20.65.
In the 1600, Uhrbom was also third with a time of 4:19.39.
In the 400, Taevon Wells placed 10th with a time of 51.50, and in the 110 hurdles, Jajuan Hall was 15th in 16.56.
In the 4x400, the foursome of Isaiah Austad, Bodie Jorgenson, Wells and Uhrbom placed ninth with a time of 3:35.04.
The 4x800 team of Weston Marx, Benjamin Plackner, Daniel Olson and Michael Butterfield placed 11th in 8:30.30.
“It was a letdown because we didn’t run our best race,” Butterfield said. “We still all did well. It was a good team effort. I was satisfied with the efforts of Ben, Weston and Dan. We ran it with pride.
“Not a lot of nerves hit me. I went out and ran it like any other race. At the end of the day, whatever happens, happens. There’s some things you can’t control. You just do your best.”
Floersheim liked the way his team left the track at the culmination of the event.
“A lot of kids left the track hungry today,” Floersheim said. “That’s the best thing as far as coaching goes. It wasn’t the pinnacle of the experience. They’re hungry for future opportunities.”
Emmalee Oviatt placed 13th in the shot put with a heave of 35-feet-1/2-inch.
