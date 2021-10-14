COLERAINE — If there’s one issue that has plagued the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team all season it’s been the big play.
Last week in a loss to International Falls, the Titans gave up two of them, including a hook-and-ladder that resulted in a game-winning touchdown for the Broncos late in the fourth quarter.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin must clean up that part of its game beginning today when Crosby-Ironton comes to Dixon-Barle Field for a 7 p.m. contest.
It’s not that the Titans didn’t play well against International Falls, they did, according to Coach Mark Gibeau.
“They played hard, and they played well,” Gibeau said. “We gave up too many big plays. Big mistakes here and there have been costly. It’s mental lapses, then a trick play at the end catches you.
“I’m proud of the way the kids played, but we had four or five starters out. We played short-handed. The positive thing is that we created some depth with it.”
The Rangers come into the game with a 1-4 record, having scored just 54 points this season.
“They run a pro-style offense, with a lot of passing,” Gibeau said. “They don’t pass as much as the Falls, but they have a lot of motion and different formations. We’ve spent a lot of prep time for this team.
“On film, they have the same issues as us. They give up the big play. They’re a young team with the same struggles as us.”
With an offense like that, it’ll be imperative that Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin is spot on with its assignments.
“A lot of the battle will be getting lined up correctly,” Gibeau said. “It’s getting used to those formations. We’ve spent time on that, and it’s starting to click for the kids. We have to be in the right positions to make some plays.”
The Titans have put up 52 points the past two weeks, which means Gibeau’s offense is starting to click.
“We have to keep focusing on what we can to be able to run the ball,” Gibeau said. “We’re starting to hit the reality of northern Minnesota with the weather. We have to run the ball.
“We’re putting up points, which is promising, especially when we went through a stretch of not getting anything. We’re slowly coming around. We’re making adjustments, and they’re starting to understand those adjustments we want to make.”
The record might not be great, but the goal is to get better come playoff time. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin is on track to do that.
“It’s demoralizing losing in the last two minutes of a game,” Gibeau said. “We’ve had two heartbreaking losses this year where I feel we outplayed the other team. They’re still grinding.
“We had a good week of practice, and they’re eager to show that our record isn’t indicative of who we are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.