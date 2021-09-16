COLERAINE — Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football coach Mark Gibeau knew it would take some time for his team to grow.
The Titans have been doing just that in a loss to Deer River and a win over Hinckley-Finlayson.
Gibeau will get another good look at his team today when Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin hosts Moose Lake-Willow River, beginning at 7 p.m. at Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine.
So far, Gibeau has liked the improvement he’s seen over two games.
“We’re learning,” he said. “We’re getting better, but how fast do you get better? We have a tall task this week.”
The biggest surprise has been on the defensive side of the ball.
“Even though we’re 1-1, since the first night out, they’ve played OK,” Gibeau said. “That’s a bright spot right away. On offense, we’re starting to come around. Our young guys are getting enough reps, so they’re starting to understand the offense better.
“I’ve seen improvement in this this and every week.”
The biggest adjustment has been the offensive line.
“It’s going well,” Gibeau said. “We’re starting four guys who are in their first year of varsity football.
There’s a little bit of a learning curve. I’ve seen improvement every week.
“We’re improving for the end of the year.”
As Gibeau stated earlier, his team will be up against the wall against a Rebels team that has beaten Hermantown, then they put up 55 points against International Falls last week.
“They’re such a good program,” Gibeau said. “They’re well coached. They run hard and come right at you. It doesn’t matter if you have success stopping the run, They will come at you with the pass.
“They’re a tough team to deal with. Our kids have to attack them. We can’t wait to find their ball carrier. We have to match their physical abilities. They play hard-nosed football. They play it the right way. We have to play hard-nosed football, turn the ball over and capitalize on it.”
The best defense against Moose Lake-Willow could be a ball-control offense.
“We want to control the ball,” Gibeau said. “We have to string some first dows together, and be opportunistic. When we get inside the 25 or 20, we have to score because they can score from anywhere on the field, with the running backs they have.
“We have to score when we get our chances.”
Whatever happens, playing a team like the Rebels is a good learning experience, according to Gibeau.
“We’re playing a great team, so this is a great measuring stick for us,” he said. “It’s a way to hammer home when you miss an assignment. It does help you as a coaching staff when you play a team like this.
“We’ll see where we need to be to be one of the better teams in the area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.