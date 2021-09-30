COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team is finally starting to get it, now the Titans must start winning some games.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin put up a stellar defensive gem last week against Mesabi East, but fell 6-0 to the Giants. Offensive turnovers were the culprit.
The Titans have put that game behind them, and they are ready to move on as Rush City takes the trek north for a 7 p.m. contest at Angelo Taddie Field in Nashwauk.
There was some reason for optimism last week.
“We only gave up six points,” Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Mark Gibeau said. “The other part, defensively, that we didn’t like is we couldn’t get off the field enough to give our offense more time with the ball.
“We couldn’t get the big stop. They had third-and-long, and still got a first down. It was a bend-but-not-break defense. It’s tough to win football games when you only run three plays in the third quarter. It’s tough to score points that way.”
When the Titans did have the ball, they fumbled it away three times after nice gains on running plays.
“It’s not like we were getting hit in the backfield,” Gibeau said. “It’s not like they were disrupting our plays. After the game, the kids saw that the offense wasn't broken. We had turnovers, but we were able to move the ball.
“That shows the offense is starting to work. We moved it in the air and on the ground. We had to take a step back. It was nice to see they were creating opportunities for themselves.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin is taking on a 4-0 Tigers squad that has outscored their opponents 218-44.
Rush City does it the old-fashioned way — running the football.
“They run a Power T,” Gibeau said. “It’s a tough offense. We have to be able to play disciplined defense and tackle. They have good running backs. They put up a lot of points.
“We’ll have the same concept we had against Mesabi East to keep them in check. A big goal for us is not to give up the big play.”
Gibeau said his team must run the ball against the Tigers.
“Especially at this time of the year,” he said. “We have to be able to do that to an extent, then execute when we have to throw the ball.”
At least progress is being made.
“We’ve spent a lot of time over the last couple of weeks going over the Xs and Os, teaching them what we’re trying to do,” Gibeau said. “They’re understanding what we’re trying to accomplish.
“I hope we start turning stuff our way.”
The Titans’ schedule hasn’t been easy by any means. Rush City will be the fourth undefeated team Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has played this season.
“When you’re green and young, you get games to get experience,” Gibeau said. “It’s always a work in progress, no doubt about it.”
